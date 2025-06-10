Complexity threatens to stall SA’s cloud boom

South Africa’s cloud computing market is experiencing exceptional development, writes Dean Wolson, GM: Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo Africa.

According to reports, the sector expanded by an impressive 31% in 2023, driven by increased adoption across industries such as retail, banking, telecommunications, and healthcare.

The public cloud market alone generated revenue of $2,32-billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $6,31-billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15,4%. Despite this momentum, many enterprises face significant hurdles managing cloud complexity, including issues related to data sovereignty and cybersecurity risk.

As these challenges persist, more businesses are realising that hybrid cloud, which integrates on-premises infrastructure with public and private cloud environments, is not only a bridge between legacy and future systems, but a competitive necessity in a high-stakes digital economy.

At Lenovo, we’ve embraced this shift and responded with purpose-built Hybrid Cloud Solutions that blend agility with control. Whether deployed in a local data center, or across multiple cloud environments, the platforms are designed to give enterprises consistent performance and enterprise-grade security.

Accelerating Performance Without Compromising Control

The success of a hybrid environment lies in its ability to deliver scalable performance without losing sight of governance. Lenovo’s cloud-agnostic platforms, including ThinkAgile and Lenovo Open Cloud Automation, help IT teams orchestrate workloads across hybrid environments with high levels of automation and consistency.

This approach allows businesses to deploy workloads where it makes the most sense. Sensitive workloads can remain on-premises for compliance, while compute-heavy or AI-based applications can scale into the cloud on demand. That flexibility has become even more critical as organisations look to adopt advanced analytics and deploy virtual.

TruScale further enhances this model by offering infrastructure as a service. With TruScale, enterprises access and pay for infrastructure based on actual usage, turning fixed capital investments into agile operational spending. It’s a model that aligns with modern financial strategies while maintaining access to world-class hardware and software.

Built-In Security

With increased flexibility comes increased risk, particularly around data movement and compliance. That’s why security must be integral to any hybrid strategy, not added as an afterthought.

Lenovo’s hybrid cloud architecture is built on Zero Trust principles. Every device and application are treated as untrusted until verified. End-to-end encryption, secure boot processes, and real-time threat detection are standard across platforms, ensuring data is protected both in motion and at rest.

Security and compliance controls extend through the full infrastructure lifecycle, from hardware design to system deployment and cloud orchestration. With Lenovo’s Unified Complete Security framework, customers benefit from secure supply chains, protected firmware, identity-driven access control, and integrated backup and disaster recovery.

As businesses face a more aggressive and complex cyber threat landscape, from ransomware to insider risk, our commitment to embedded security helps safeguard both data and reputation.

Preparing for a Future Where AI and Edge Are the Norm

The next evolution of hybrid cloud is being driven by artificial intelligence and edge computing. Workloads are no longer confined to centralised clouds; increasingly, they need to run at the edge, closer to the user, the sensor, or the data source.

Investments for future proofing in the cloud is made successful through hardware optimization and cloud-native automation. Partnerships too. The available solutions support AI training and inference at scale, with compute-intensive environments that are built to accommodate high-throughput demands and evolving data architectures.

Hybrid cloud offers the perfect platform for this new world: centralised control paired with distributed execution. With the right infrastructure in place, organisations can harness data wherever it resides, and act on it more securely, and more intelligently than ever before.

The Next Decade Belongs to the Cloud-Smart

Businesses that will lead in the years ahead are those who move beyond rushed migrations to a well-architected hybrid approach, balancing scalability with governance, and speed with security.

To prepare for this shift, decision-makers must take a step back from a one-size-fits-all approach and ask the right questions: How does the cloud align with our data strategy? What are the compliance implications in our sector? Where does our infrastructure need to remain on-premises, and where can it evolve?

The hybrid cloud will allow organisations to modernise on their terms and manage complexity more effectively, to build toward future-ready capabilities without abandoning the foundations that still serve them well.

With the right planning and architecture, hybrid cloud can empower South African businesses to operate with agility and resilience, while staying in control of their digital future.