Customer service agents fail to promote self-service

A massive 60% of customer service agents fail to promote self-service options, according to a survey by Gartner.

A Gartner survey of 5 801 customers conducted in January and February 2025 revealed that despite the potential benefits of self-service, when agents do mention self-service in customer interactions, 25% make neutral comments, and 12% make explicitly negative remarks.

“Promoting self-service is not just about reducing costs; it’s about empowering customers to use the easiest and most efficient solution,” says Keith McIntosh, senior principal: research, in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice. “Agents play a crucial role in this process, and their ability to positively endorse self-service options can really matter.”

Customers who receive self-service promotion from an agent are far more likely to say they will adopt self-service when they encounter future service issues with the company. Agent promotion is associated with a doubling of the number of customers who are likely to adopt self-service next time, highlighting the need for organizations to focus on training agents to effectively communicate the benefits of self-service options to customers.

As leaders continue to invest heavily in GenAI to automate self-service, great phone experiences can actually disincentivize the use of GenAI among customers. While 55% of service leaders are exploring customer-facing GenAI chatbots by 2025, only 35% of customers who last interacted via phone are willing to adopt a GenAI digital assistant.

This reluctance stems from the success and comfort customers experience when resolving issues directly through phone interactions. The phone remains the dominant service channel, suggesting that customers may be hesitant to shift to a GenAI digital assistant when their current method is effective.

“Service leaders should focus on integrating GenAI solutions that complement existing phone interactions rather than replacing them. By positioning GenAI as an enhancement to the phone experience, organisations can reassure customers that the digital assistant is designed to streamline their journey, offering both self-service solutions and seamless transitions to human agents when needed,” says McIntosh.

“Meeting customers where they are, while offering innovative solutions, is key to driving adoption and satisfaction.”