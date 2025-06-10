Infrastructure growth drives Telkom recovery

Telkom SA SOC Limited has reported double-digit growth in mobile and fixed data traffic driving operating margin improvements.

Cost optimisation remains a key focus, and it helped achieve a 25,1% growth in adjusted EBITDA to R11,8-billion, exceeding guidance.

Adjusted headline earnings per share and adjusted basic earnings per share grew by 102,4% and 128,9%, respectively, driven by improved operational performance.

Adjusted profit for the year for continuing operations increased by 130,5% to R3,4-billion.

Free cash flow increased by 555,2% to R2,8-billion, primarily due to a 19,3% increase in the cash generated from operations from the underlying business, in line with the 25,1% increase in Group adjusted EBITDA.

The Group reinstated its dividend, signaling a renewed focus on delivering value to shareholders. It will return a total dividend of R1,3-billion which includes an ordinary cash dividend of R833-million (163 cents per share) and a special dividend of R500-million (98 cents per share) from the completed disposal of the Swiftnet masts and towers business, resulting in 261 cents per share being returned to Telkom shareholders

“The company has largely modernised its technology infrastructure and executed on a robust, detailed strategy across its operations. The financial results for FY2025 confirm that the business has not only stabilised but has built a platform for accelerated growth,” says Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO.

Openserve saw fibre data revenue increasing by 5,9%, driven by a 13,3% increase in homes passed to 1,38-million and a 50,4% connectivity rate, the highest in the market. EBITDA grew by 1,8% to R4-billion. Openserve is South Africa’s leading wholesale infrastructure connectivity provider and the country’s largest open-access network. Network simplification and energy transformation reduced operating costs, and ongoing investment in the fibre network delivered capital intensity of 20,5%.

Telkom Consumer increased operating revenue by 5,6% to R27,8-billion, driven by advanced data analytics, optimisation of the product portfolio and expansion of distribution channels. External revenue from the mobile business reached R24,4-billion, an 8,3% increase, driven by 10,2% growth in mobile service revenue to R21-billion. Mobile subscribers grew by 13,4% to 23,2-million. Fibre-related data revenue surged by 15,5%, driven by a 3,4% increase in subscribers and a 12,4% uplift in average revenue per user (ARPU).

BCX, saw revenue decline by 4,4% to R12,3-billion, in its ongoing strategic transition towards higher-margin services. The business generated adjusted EBITDA of R1,4-billion before restructuring costs of R157-million, improving by 6,3% compared to FY2024. Performance accelerated in the second half as the 9% EBITDA margin rose to 13,2%, reflecting early gains from the cost transformation programme

Gyro, which manages the Group’s property portfolio for core operational purposes, generated R730-million from the sale of 57 non-core properties. An additional 30 properties in the conveyancing process are expected to yield R280-million. The proceeds will support liquidity and strategic reinvestment.

Taukobong says the Group has built a good base from which to grow as a focused InfraCo, using its mobile and fixed networks and ICT capabilities. The strategic medium-term objectives include EBITDA margin of between 25% and 27%, top line revenue growth of mid-single digit, continued strategic capital expenditure of 12%–15% of revenue, and preserving a robust balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0,5x–1,5x.

“In 2023, Telkom embarked on a strategy to pursue our vision of serving as the backbone of South Africa’s digital future,” says Taukobong. “Since then, as OneTelkom we have focused relentlessly on delivering hard results through this clarity of purpose: we reshaped our business to make the most of our strengths, we refocused our leadership and management structure to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders, and we set clear goals and key performance indicators for the Group and its operating divisions

“Today, our 2025 full-year results demonstrate that the competent execution of our data-led strategy is meeting and, in some cases, exceeding expectations.”