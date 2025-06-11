Enterprises reopening their wallets for SASE spend

Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) revenue rose 17% percent year-on-year to $2,6-billion in the first quarter of 2025 propelled by a 21% jump in single-vendor deployments as enterprises prioritised more straightforward purchasing, tighter policy management, and lower operating costs made possible by tightly integrated next-generation SD-WAN and cloud-security platforms.

”Enterprises have returned to growth mode and the $2,6-billion SASE market’s 17% jump underscores how quickly buyers are consolidating networking and security stacks around SASE platforms,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “The 21% rebound in SD-WAN spend signals that branch modernisation is back, while advanced AI services are accelerating SSE adoption.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2025 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report include:

Single-vendor SASE solutions : Grew 21% year-on-year, significantly outperforming multi-vendor solutions which experienced a meagre 3% increase.

: Grew 21% year-on-year, significantly outperforming multi-vendor solutions which experienced a meagre 3% increase. Security Service Edge (SSE): Revenue was up 15% year-on-year; Palo Alto Networks outgrew the segment four-fold with a 44% leap.

Revenue was up 15% year-on-year; Palo Alto Networks outgrew the segment four-fold with a 44% leap. SD-WAN: Revenue climbed 21% year-on-year as Cisco gained seven share points on Catalyst 8000 and Meraki momentum.

Access routers: Spending fell to $317-million, down 16% year-on-year, confirming the migration toward integrated SASE overlays.