New chief executive for Openserve

Telkom has appointed Beauty Apleni as CEO of Openserve effective 1 July, saying she will drive the continuing growth and adoption of Openserve’s fibre network in pursuit of the group’s data-led strategy.

Apleni has more than 25 years of experience in the ICT industry with 15 years of that in executive leadership specialising in formulating strategy, driving execution, and operational excellence. She has held various roles at Telkom Group including Telkom Consumer: chief of Sales and Technology; Telkom Consumer: chief technology & information officer; Cybernest: executive Service Delivery & Solution Design; Cybernest: executive IT Outsource Services and, most recently, as Telkom Group: chief of staff, Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Apleni holds a BSc in Computer Science from Nelson Mandela University and completed qualifications in management, strategy, and leadership.

Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO, says Apleni’s appointment reinforces the group’s commitment to leadership continuity, robust succession planning framework, and the company’s dedication to developing exceptional talent from within.

“Beauty’s experience and strong knowledge of our businesses, M&A, and ICT industry place her in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of Openserve going forward,” says Taukobong. “I have no doubt she will make a valuable contribution to sustaining the wave of momentum and driving the group forward in a complex operating environment.”

Apleni says she is honoured to lead Openserve in enabling the digital future for South Africa. “Having dedicated over two decades to Telkom, I’m deeply committed to our mission of connecting all South Africans to a better future,” she says. “I am grateful to the Telkom board for entrusting me with this responsibility. I look forward to working with the group executive committee, the talented team at Openserve, and collaborating with the rest of the OneTelkom family.”