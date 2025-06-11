Schneider Electric opens first African Innovation Hub

Schneider Electric has launched its first Innovation Hub in Africa.

Based in Midrand, it is part of Schneider Electric’s global network of over 40 registered Innovation Hubs, providing an interactive environment where visitors can explore the company’s integrated solutions across key segments and businesses such as energy, buildings, data centres, industry, and power and grid.

“We are building an ecosystem that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and relevance to the African context; one that values local talent, fosters local partnerships, and drives local solutions. The Innovation Hub enables us to create a truly dynamic experience that embodies Schneider Electric’s purpose: enabling all to maximise energy and resources while bridging progress and sustainability,” says Canninah Dladla, cluster president for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

“Indeed, Africa holds immense potential, and this hub is designed to help our customers and partners unlock it through digitalisation, innovation, and collaboration.”

The Innovation Hub offers a guided, customised experience for every visitor. It begins with the Schneider Electric company story, presented on an interactive touchscreen, setting the stage for a deeper dive into the company’s comprehensive portfolio.

Customers are then guided through various tailored spaces including:

The Software Portfolio, highlighting AVEVA Operations Control, eTAP and various EcoStruxure software solutions.

Industrial Automation Solutions, featuring live conveyor systems and EcoStruxure Plant and Machine tables with control units, sensors, and industrial intelligence.

Building Solutions, showcasing various control offers for the building sector, from access, lighting, HVAC and room control.

Power and Grid Solutions, highlighting low and medium voltage equipment, the company’s acclaimed SF₆-free AirSet switchgear series, protection relays and microgrid solutions.

Secure Power displays, with a live server room view demonstrating Schneider Electric’s data centre and UPS solutions.

In line with the company’s global standards for Innovation Hubs, the space has been designed to be flexible and evolving, therefore, showcasing the absolute newest innovation and solutions from Schneider Electric.

The Innovation Hub can be booked in advance by partners, consultants, or system integrators who want to showcase specific solutions to their clients. The space can then be customised to demonstrate specific industry solutions.

The environment is staffed by a trained Innovation Hub managers and operations specialist, with plans to scale this further through Schneider Electric’s global Innovation Hub Ambassador Programme which will enable employees from across the organisation to guide visitors, when needed.

The Innovation Hub is hosted within Schneider Electric’s new English-speaking headquarters, which represents an important step forward in sustainable building design and operations.

The building has a 20% smaller footprint than the company’s previous premises and also feature important sustainability gains such as:

37% lower energy consumption per month.

34% less water usage per month.

32 tons of CO₂ emissions reduced monthly.

The headquarters features a 200 kWp rooftop solar installation, contributing to 15 tonnes of CO₂ reduction monthly. A full microgrid solution with battery energy storage system (BESS) is planned, which again demonstrates the company’s commitment to establishing an environment built on renewable and sustainable energy practices.

The building also integrates Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Buildings Operation and Power Monitoring software, housed within the Innovation Hub and which allows for intelligent control of lighting and HVAC (within the Innovation Hub) and surrounding customer-facing areas.