WeThinkCode_ secures $2m grant to scale AI training

South African tech academy WeThinkCode_ has been awarded $2-million in funding from Google.org.

The grant will enable WeThinkCode_ to dramatically expand its artificial intelligence (AI) training programs, empowering 12 000 learners in South Africa and Kenya with critical AI skills for the rapidly evolving job market.

Africa faces a significant digital skills gap; a recent SAP report highlights that 90% of companies in Africa are negatively impacted by a lack of AI skills, experiencing project delays, failed innovation, and an inability to take on new work.

WeThinkCode_ has long been dedicated to bridging this gap by training unemployed youth from low-income backgrounds to become work-ready software engineers. Through its tuition-free, aptitude-based training model, the academy provides access to high-quality tech education for individuals traditionally underrepresented in the sector.

With AI poised to transform industries globally, this new initiative ensures that African youth are at the forefront of this digital revolution.

The program will offer a free, extracurricular course, ranging from 40 to 80 hours, designed to upskill participants in both technical and non-technical roles. The training will be delivered through two distinct streams:

AI for Software Engineers: Equipping 6,000 aspiring and early-career engineers with essential AI-powered programming tools and workflows.

AI for Non-Tech Careers: Training 6,000 students and junior employees in diverse sectors such as legal, education, and health to integrate AI into their daily administrative tasks, significantly enhancing efficiency, productivity, and employability.

“We are thrilled that Google.org is supporting efforts in advancing AI literacy in Africa,” says Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode_. “AI is redefining the future of work, and without intervention, Africa risks being left behind. This program ensures that young people, regardless of their socio-economic background, have the skills to participate in and shape the digital economy in meaningful and relevant ways into the future.”

The initiative is committed to inclusivity, targeting individuals from low-income households and those in peri-urban and rural areas, fostering wider adoption of AI across the continent.

To ensure successful delivery and broad accessibility, WeThinkCode_ will enhance its Learning Management System (LMS) to support both remote and in-person training, with local language adaptations. The program will also leverage existing partnerships with companies across financial services, telecommunications, and tech consulting to showcase participants’ newly acquired AI capabilities and significantly improve their employment prospects.

“AI is a transformative technology, and it’s critical that the benefits are accessible to all,” says Haviva Kohl, senior program manager at Google.org. “By providing funding to WeThinkCode_, we are helping to create opportunities for African youth to develop AI skills that will make them more competitive in the job market and drive inclusive innovation across the continent.”