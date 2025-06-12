Logistics industry is unlocking opportunities for youth

With South Africa’s youth unemployment rate sitting at a massive 62n4%, finding sustainable job opportunities for young people has become an urgent national priority. While many sectors are stagnating, logistics is booming. Fueled by the rise of e-commerce, digital innovation and global trade, it is creating a new wave of career paths.

“From supply chain analytics and IT systems integration to customer experience and compliance, logistics is evolving into a dynamic, tech-enabled industry that offers diverse professional avenues for South Africa’s youth,” says Gregory Saffy, MD for sub-Saharan African operations at FedEx.

While traditional roles like drivers, packers and sorters will always be essential, they are increasingly supported by technology-driven processes. This shift creates additional opportunities for young people looking for more technology focused roles.

“Logistics isn’t what it used to be,” says Saffy. “The real competitive advantage now lies in digital capability, especially in areas like data analytics and systems thinking. We’re seeing more engineers and analysts in the business than ever before, guiding operations and enabling automation at scale.”

Beyond data analytics and IT roles, compliance and customs clearance are also emerging as key growth areas for job creation. Saffy highlights the development of a formalised customs qualification as a major step forward for the industry.

“We’re seeing progress in the creation of a national customs clearance certification that will give individuals a recognised qualification, including those with practical experience but no matric pass,” says Saffy. “This will create a clear career path and raise the overall standard of compliance across the industry.”

FedEx is already enrolling its customs clerks into newly-developed courses in freight forwarding and customs compliance. In addition to formalising technical knowledge, these programmes also focus on future-ready skills like digital literacy, data analysis and critical thinking.

“Logistics is a gateway to global trade,” says Saffy. “It’s no longer just about moving parcels; it’s about managing complexity in a fast-paced, tech-driven environment. With the right support and training, South Africa’s youth can thrive in this space.”