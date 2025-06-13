AMD EPYC processors power Nokia cloud for next-gen telecoms

Nokia has included 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors to power the Nokia Cloud Platform.

“Telecom operators are looking for infrastructure solutions that combine performance, scalability, and power efficiency to manage the growing complexity and scale of 5G networks,” says Dan McNamara, senior vice-president and GM: server business at AMD.

“Working together with Nokia, we’re using the leadership performance and energy efficiency of the 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors to help our customers build and operate high-performance, and efficient networks.”

Kal De, senior vice-president: product and engineering, cloud and network services at Nokia, comments: “This expanded collaboration between Nokia and AMD brings a multitude of benefits and underscores Nokia’s commitment to innovation through diverse chip partnerships in 5G network infrastructure.

“The new 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors offer high performance and impressive energy efficiency, enabling Nokia to meet the demanding needs of its 5G customers while contributing to the industry’s sustainability goals.”

The processors will be deployed within Nokia Cloud Platform, a key component that supports containerized workloads foundational to 5G Core, edge, and enterprise applications.

By integrating the AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors into Nokia Cloud Platform, Nokia will deliver impressive performance per watt – a critical factor in delivering both computing power and energy efficiency for modern telecom networks that must meet growing data demands while minimizing environmental impact.