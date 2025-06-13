Call for innovators to show DPI solutions

The Digital Public Infrastructure for People and Planet (DPI4PP) Innovation Challenge 2025 is open for applications.

The challenge is hosted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Co-Develop, Gates Foundation, Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI), and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), in partnership with the COP30 Presidency.

The global initiative seeks innovative DPI-based solutions across various sectors, ranging from energy transition and disaster resilience to sustainable agriculture and carbon markets.

DPI refers to foundational systems such as digital identity, interoperable payments, open data sharing and data exchange platforms, among others. Through this challenge, innovators worldwide can leverage DPI and infrastructure thinking to create inclusive, scalable, and impactful solutions that benefit communities globally, particularly low-income and climate-vulnerable populations.

The challenge welcomes entries from a range of innovators, including research institutions, startups, social enterprises, established companies, and non-profit organizations from around the world. Participants are encouraged to propose new concepts or enhance existing solutions using digital public infrastructure.

This challenge sets itself apart in three ways:

It is the world’s first innovation challenge focused specifically on the intersection of people, planet and DPI.

It is not a one-off competition, but part of a broader journey aimed at launching high-impact, scalable, and deployable solutions.

It is anchored by global DPI leaders – including technical experts, governments, and development agencies— and the climate community and is held in partnership with the COP30 Presidency.

“It’s been incredibly encouraging to see strong support from African partners – innovation hubs, accelerators, and development organisations – who are rallying around this challenge. Their engagement reflects a shared belief that digital public infrastructure can unlock scalable, inclusive climate solutions that serve real needs on the ground,” says Takeshi Oikawa, MD and partner at BCG.

The challenge offers competitors a number of benefits:

Top finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions at COP30 in Brazil and engage directly with global leaders.

Be part of the broader People, Planet and DPI community built through this challenge.

Receive up to $100 000 in grant funding will be awarded to finalists to support the development and field testing of their solutions.

Receive tailored mentorship from experts, helping deepen their understanding of DPI, Digital Public Goods (DPGs), and climate intersections, while sharpening the technical, strategic, and impact dimensions of their solutions.

Benefit from opportunities to scale their solutions through targeted connections with potential investors and strategic ecosystem partners. Winners can receive ongoing implementation support, strategic guidance, and valuable networking opportunities at high-profile global events.