Meta invests $14,3bn in AI startup

Meta is investing $14,3-billion for a major minority stake in artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Scale AI, that works with data to train AI systems.

The company’s 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, will join Meta as part of the deal.

The acquisition forms the foundation of Meta’s new Superintelligence lab, which will initially be staffed mostly by Scale AI employees.

This is Meta’s second-largest investment in another company, after the $19-billion acquisition of WhatsApp.

The deal values Scale AI at $29-billion.