South Africans under increasing attack by fraudsters

A massive 68% of South Africans have been targeted by email, online, phone call or text messaging fraud in the last three months, with 13% saying they had become victims.

Among those who said they were targeted, the most common reported schemes were phishing, where fraudulent emails, websites, social posts or QR codes are meant to steal personal data (33%), smishing where fraudulent text messages try to trick the user into sharing data (31%), and third-party scams on legitimate online retail sites (28%).

In a separate question in that same survey, one third (33%) said that they had lost money to email, online, phone call or text messaging fraud in the last year.

Nearly one third (32%) of those who said they lost money reported it happening via third-party seller scams on legitimate online retail sites. This was followed by 26% who lost money via money mule scams where users are solicited to transfer or move illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else, and 23% who lost money via stolen credit card or fraudulent charges.

These and other findings came from research used for building the newly released TransUnion “H1 2025 Update to the State of Omnichannel Fraud Report”, which shows how South African consumers continue to be targeted by fraudsters through a wide range of channels.

“With South Africa having the second greatest number of smartphone connections in sub-Saharan Africa, with people using mobile phones to conduct their everyday business, connect with friends, or keep in touch with family, it’s easy to understand why digital fraud would be such a common tactic among fraudsters targeting this region,” says Amritha Reddy, senior director of fraud solutions at TransUnion Africa. “While cybercriminals will attack at any time using any channel, they appear to focus on channels most popular in the regions they are targeting.”

Nearly one-third (31%) South African respondents indicated that they were not aware of being targeted by email, online, phone call or text messaging fraud at all, which raises questions as to whether these respondents were in fact targeted, yet simply unaware of the threat.

Based on the TransUnion study, South Africa had the greatest percentage of respondents among countries surveyed in Africa who said they fell victim to email, online, phone call or text messaging fraud in the second half of 2024. In contrast, Zambia had the lowest percentage of consumers who said they fell victim to fraud in the countries surveyed in sub-Saharan Africa.

Fraud Types Most Frequently Used to Target Consumers in Sub-Saharan Africa in the Last Three Months

Country Targeted and fell victim Targeted but didn’t fall victim Not targeted Most reported fraud scheme South Africa 13% 55% 31% Phishing Kenya 11% 71% 19% Smishing Namibia 11% 52% 37% Vishing Rwanda 10% 57% 33% Money mule Zambia 9% 70% 21% Smishing

Source: TransUnion Consumer Pulse Survey of 1 000 people in South Africans in December 2024

Communities and Video Gaming Among Top Industries Targeted by Suspected Digital Fraud

Globally, TransUnion determined that communities (online forums and dating sites) experienced the highest rate of suspected digital fraud attempts in 2024. Nearly 12% of all attempted transactions within communities last year were suspected to be digital fraud. This was closely followed by video gaming (11%), with gaming (including online betting, poker, etc) at 8% and retail (8%) rounding out the top four.

The logistics industry, which has seen growth in shipping fraud (often perpetrated by organised crime rings), saw the greatest suspected digital fraud volume growth globally in 2024, up more than 100% over 2023. That being said, the fraud rate remains at a relatively modest 3%. Gaming also saw a significant year-over-year (YoY) volume change, up 20%. Telecommunications (-79%), insurance (-29%) and video gaming (-23%) saw the greatest decreases in suspected digital fraud volume YoY.

“Digital fraud on community platforms is by no means a new phenomenon. In 2024, it appears that fraudsters targeted these areas with a renewed vigour,” says Reddy. “Cybercriminals take advantage of the trust inherent on community-based platforms, and target members with a wide range of scammer solicitations, the most reported type of digital fraud in communities.”

For attempted transactions where the consumer or fraudster was located in South Africa, gaming experienced the highest suspected digital fraud rate in 2024 at 6,3% with an 8,1% decrease in the volume of suspected digital fraud from 2023. The only South African industries in which suspected digital fraud increased YoY were insurance and communities.

“It is encouraging to see that attempts at digital fraud have decreased across all but two of the surveyed industries in South Africa,” Reddy says. “Organisations that draw on identity, device and behavioural insights to help them interact with legitimate consumers while mitigating fraud risk are more likely to protect themselves and their customers from the scourge of digital fraud.”

Highest Digital Fraud Rates Across Leading Industries in South Africa

Industry Suspected digital fraud attempt rate 2024 Change in volume of suspected digital fraud attempts from 2023 to 2024 Gaming 6.3% -8.1% Telecommunications 6.2% -58.5% Financial services 6.1% -29.6% Video gaming 6.0% -67.2% Insurance 5.6% 166.5% Communities 5.0% 4.0% Retail 2.9% -8.9% Travel & leisure 0.5% -87.0%

Source: TransUnion TruValidate

Fraud Comes with a Heavy Cost to Consumers

Consumers faced significant losses due to fraud. Among consumers TransUnion surveyed in 18 countries and regions in November and December 2024, 29% said they lost money due to email, online, phone call or text messaging fraud in the last year.

The survey determined that the median amount those consumers said they lost due to fraud in the past year was R32 447. For those who said they lost money due to fraud in South Africa, the median stated amount lost was R12 518.

TransUnion came to its conclusions about digital fraud based on intelligence from TransUnion TruValidate.

Specific country and regional data in the report includes South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Spain, the UK, the US and Zambia.