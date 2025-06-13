UN accelerates social progress with AI-powered virtual worlds

Eighteen​ United Nations (UN) entities have joined forces at the second UN Virtual Worlds Day to urge governments, civil society, academia, and the private sector to harness the transformative potential of AI-powered virtual worlds to drive development that works for all.

The call-to-action outlines 12 priorities – from expanding connectivity to promoting responsible use of emerging technologies – in order to ensure that no one is left behind in the fast-evolving digital era.

The two-day global forum brought together leaders, innovators, and youth changemakers from around the world to spotlight how emerging technologies – from digital twins to AI-enabled virtual environments – are already reshaping governance, education, agriculture, health, climate resilience, and cities.

A digital future for all

Held under the theme “From Innovation to Impact: Delivering on the Pact for the Future”, the second edition of UN Virtual Worlds Day highlighted the importance of interagency cooperation and demonstrated the growing momentum across the UN system to foster shared innovation, global standards, and inclusive digital ecosystems.

The call-to-action emphasises the importance of expanding access to meaningful connectivity, empowering people through digital public infrastructure, promoting responsible and transparent use of artificial intelligence (AI)​, protecting environmental sustainability and cultural heritage, fostering youth digital skills and innovation, and advancing global standards and multistakeholder collaboration.

The priorities in the call directly respond to the Pact for the Future, adopted at the 2024 UN Summit of the Future, and support the implementation of its Global Digital Compact and Declaration for Future Generations, as well as the World Summit on the Information Society+20 process beyond 2025.

The priorities also offer concrete proposals to inform the 2025 Second World Summit for Social Development which aims to accelerate action on poverty eradication, the promotion of full employment and decent work, and social inclusion.

The collaboration illustrates the UN system’s capacity to co-create global solutions and work across sectors and regions to catalyse innovation that serves the public good – promoting open, rights-based digital transformation.

The event reaffirmed the need for practical, scalable partnerships to ensure that the be​nefits of virtual worlds and AI reach rural, remote, and underserved communities worldwide, leaving no one behind.

UN Virtual Worlds Day also unveiled the Citiverse Use Case Taxonomy Overview, the first flagship deliverable of the Global Initiative on AI and Virtual Worlds – a UN-led platform for promoting open, interoperable, and trustworthy AI-powered virtual worlds for people, businesses, and public services.

The interactive catalogue showcases real-world applications of AI-powered virtual environments transforming education, climate action, urban governance, public services, and economic resilience. ​