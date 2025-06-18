Habib Mahakian to lead Dell SA

Following the departure of Doug Woolley last month, Habib Mahakian has been appointed as vice-president and MD of Dell Technologies South Africa, expanding on his current role as vice-president: emerging markets.

At a time when AI and digital transformation are reshaping industries across South Africa, Dell is ideally positioned to support businesses on their journey to innovation and impact,” he comments. “I’m excited to lead our local teams in delivering AI-driven solutions that empower organisations to work smarter, more efficiently, and more sustainably.”

In emerging economies like South Africa, technology is the backbone of economic growth, he adds. “Having worked with customers across Africa, I’ve seen first-hand how AI, hybrid cloud, edge, data management and secure infrastructure have become essential tools for driving business resilience and competitive advantage.

“In fact McKinsey & Company estimates that the deployment of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) across Africa could unlock between $61-billion and $103-billion in economic value, with AI already powering sectors like agriculture, healthcare, banking and more.”