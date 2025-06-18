Huawei to power SA’s first grid-forming system

Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa has been selected as the exclusive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner for the Palabora Mining Company (PMC) solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project, a flagship initiative led by the Mzansi Energy Consortium and Journey 2 Green (J2G).

The Mzansi Energy Consortium, led by Journey 2 Green, is the project development entity established to design, finance, and deliver the PMC renewable energy project with key technology and infrastructure partners.

The energy initiative will deliver South Africa’s first utility-scale grid-forming system, supplying clean power to Palabora Mining Company through integrated solar PV and advanced battery storage (BESS). It includes a dedicated 132kV transmission line connecting to Eskom’s main substation, enabling power wheeling through the national grid.

Powered by Huawei’s grid-forming (GFM) technology, the system will enhance grid stability and enable seamless synchronisation with Eskom’s transmission infrastructure.

“We commend Journey 2 Green on reaching this significant milestone,” says Will Meng, CEO of Huawei South Africa. “Grid-forming will be central to the future of energy systems, particularly in South Africa. In any emerging sector, the first mover often becomes the market leader, and we believe Journey 2 Green is exceptionally well positioned to lead this space.”

With South Africa’s energy system under strain, grid-forming technology is emerging as a critical enabler of stability, scalability, and decarbonisation.

“South Africa’s energy transition demands bold, bankable solutions, and this project delivers just that,” says Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey 2 Green and chief operating officer of the Mzansi Energy Consortium.

“What we have developed stands out for its scale, technical depth, and integrated delivery model, from grid-forming capability to shared risk and execution efficiency. Our partnership with Huawei strengthens this approach through world-class technology, proven systems, and the ability to deploy at speed and scale.”

Meng adds: “Utility-scale projects of this magnitude are never simple. They require trust, coordination, and shared commitment. Huawei is fully invested in the success of this partnership, and I will personally ensure our teams provide the support needed from engineering to execution.”