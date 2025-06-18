Human agents essential amid AI integration challenges

By 2027, 50% of organisations that expected to significantly reduce their customer service workforce will abandon these plans, according to Gartner.

This shift comes as many companies struggle to achieve their “agent-less” staffing goals, highlighting the complexities and challenges of transitioning to AI-driven customer service models.

A Gartner poll of 163 customer service and support leaders conducted in March 2025 found 95% of customer service leaders plan to retain human agents to strategically define AI’s role.

This approach ensures a “digital first, but not digital only” strategy, avoiding the pitfalls of a hasty transition to an agentless model.

“While AI offers significant potential to transform customer service, it is not a panacea. The human touch remains irreplaceable in many interactions, and organisations must balance technology with human empathy and understanding,” says Kathy Ross, senior director analyst in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice.

“A hybrid approach, where AI and human agents work in tandem, is the most effective strategy for delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Organisations should clearly define AI’s role, prioritise strategic objectives, and determine the roles of human agents. This strategic alignment is essential to enhance customer service without compromising quality, ensuring that AI serves as a complement rather than a replacement for human interaction.

As the landscape of customer service continues to evolve, integrating AI with human capabilities is essential. This will not only improve service quality but also ensure that organisations remain agile and responsive to customer needs.