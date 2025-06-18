Hybrid working key to prevent quiet quitting

Employers who micromanage their team’s working patterns and locations risk losing top-tier talent to “quiet quitting”, a new study has revealed. ​

International Workplace Group explored the main reasons why workers are most likely to “quiet quit”, a workplace term used to describe employees who do only the bare minimum required by their job description.

More than half (57%) of workers said that they were more likely to “quiet quit” if their manager made them feel undervalued, micromanaged them, or did not provide the flexibility to work from a location that best suits their needs. ​

With 22% of the workforce currently feeling or having previously felt demotivated at work, millions of workers could potentially disengage from their roles or seek employment elsewhere if they do not feel empowered by their teams to work in a way that works for them.

However, two-fifths (40%) of office workers are less likely to “quiet quit” or become demotivated at work if their employers offer a hybrid model.

Workers are sending a clear message to current and potential employers: embrace the benefits of hybrid working, or risk losing talent.

The reality for businesses that don’t offer hybrid, is that they will lose the best talent – with six in 10 (62%) hybrid workers saying they would consider leaving their job if required to return to the office five days a week.

In addition, 71% would decline a new job or position that involved a long commute, while 72% would only consider new roles offering the flexibility to work from any location.

As well as boosting productivity levels (78%), hybrid working empowers employees to make decisions about their work schedules based on when and where they work best (92%) – one of the most important factors in preventing employees from quietly quitting. ​

For workers who currently lack the flexibility to work where they want, 55% believe they would experience greater job satisfaction and productivity if their manager or boss allowed them to work in a hybrid manner.

The research also identified the top three markers of good management as: promoting work-life balance, trusting workers to complete work from any location, and being approachable and open to conversations about new ways of working.

This is supported by academic research from Professor Bloom, a Stanford economics professor and world-renowned expert on hybrid working, who says that companies that offer this kind of flexibility can expect to see quit rates decline by as much as 35%.

Mark Dixon, CEO of International Workplace Group, comments: “This latest research from International Workplace Group highlights how businesses can tackle quiet quitting to maintain business productivity. The greatest boost to performance, productivity and employee happiness comes from freeing workers from the bind of a long, unproductive, and expensive journey several times a week to a city centre office where they complete tasks they could perform closer to home.

Businesses need to empower their employees to work when and where they are most productive. By giving employees this option, businesses are less likely to foster a culture with disengaged and unfulfilled workers.”