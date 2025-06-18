Lenovo and F1 in AI pilot

Formula 1 and Lenovo have announced a successful trial of Lenovo’s AI-powered ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition laptop at the Event Technical Centre (ETC), showcasing the possibilities the new era of intelligent computing can have in motorsport operations.

As part of a continued multi-year partnership, focused on innovation and performance, F1 tested the Lenovo AI PC on-site within the ETC during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, supporting race data processing and operational efficiency. The trial marked a pioneering moment for AI-enhanced edge computing in the world’s most data-rich sport.

Roberto Dalla, chief technical and engineering officer of Formula 1, says: “The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition marks a significant advancement in smart technology, seamlessly integrating advanced features like Smart Modes, Smart Share, and Smart Care to enhance both user experience and productivity, which we had the opportunity to test during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025.

“With the Intel Lunar Lake Platform and Copilot+ features, this AI-enabled device is designed for high performance and energy efficiency – qualities that align with our aggressive pursuit of being net-zero carbon by the end of the decade.

“In the world of Formula 1, where every second counts, innovations like these allow our teams to process data faster, collaborate more seamlessly, communicate more effectively, and stay focused on creating our award-winning international broadcast for our fans worldwide.”

Dr Tolga Kurtoglu, chief technology officer at Lenovo, comments: “It was exciting to see our innovative AI PC tested in one of the most high-pressure environments – during a F1 Sprint weekend.

“Through our partnership with Formula 1, we’re able to push the boundaries of technological innovation in motorsports – not just to support race operations, but to create unforgettable experiences for fans around the world. This recent trial highlights the potential of AI-enabled hardware to streamline content creation, accelerate storytelling, and help fans feel closer to the action in real time.”

The F1 Event Technical Centre (ETC) is a temporary, portable technology hub deployed onsite at every race event. It serves as the central point for acquiring data, and feeds that are then sent back to the media and technology centre (M&TC) in the UK, the heart of F1’s broadcasting operations. The ETC is designed to be compact, efficient, and reliable, ensuring uninterrupted critical services like the timing system and telemetry.

Lenovo products—ranging from laptops and tablets to workstations, monitors, servers, and Motorola smartphones—are deeply integrated within the ETC, delivering advanced solutions that enable F1 personnel to monitor vital race operations.

The new features in the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition laptop could enable F1 to streamline communications, enhance remote collaboration, enable seamless content sharing across devices, and accelerate data processing to deliver faster insights and smarter strategic decisions. With features like all-day battery life and military-grade durability Lenovo’s AI PC has the potential to help drive a faster performance, enhanced mobility, and longer lasting operations which ultimately results in a richer, more immersive experience for fans worldwide.

The trial highlights that, as well as being more energy efficient, Lenovo’s high-performance PCs can help Formula 1 reduce its overall hardware footprint required at each race. By relying on more capable devices, the need to ship large quantities of equipment from race to race is decreased—cutting down on energy consumption, transportation emissions, and the demand for air conditioning onsite.