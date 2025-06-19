Geopolitics puts focus on data control

There’s been a dramatic rise in concern over data sovereignty across the UK technology sector, with 83% of IT leaders worried that geopolitical developments may affect their ability to control and access their data.

According to survey by Civo, 61% of IT decision-makers now view data sovereignty as a strategic priority. This comes as more than half (54%) report having pursued a digital migration strategy in the past year, illustrating the significant operational changes already underway as organisations seek to futureproof their digital infrastructure.

However, despite the strategic focus, the research found a visibility gap. Only 35% of respondents said they have full insight into the jurisdiction where their organisation’s data is hosted, presenting a significant risk to organisations looking to maintain control of their data.

When asked why data sovereignty matters, the vast majority of leaders pointed to urgent operational and legal concerns:

96% cited the need to retain access to data;

85% complying with regulations across multiple jurisdictions; and

84% were concerned about unauthorised access by third parties.

With sweeping legislation such as the US Cloud Act still in effect, many organisations now find themselves unable to guarantee that their data won’t be accessed or transferred without their knowledge, even if hosted outside US borders by hyperscalers. This includes both organisations with parent US companies and instances where hyperscalers pledge to adhere to local regulations; the Cloud Act will still apply. Geopolitical volatility since the start of 2025 has served to further amplify this risk.

Mark Boost, CEO of Civo, comments: “Our latest findings show that sovereignty is no longer a niche concern or compliance checkbox. It’s foundational. Businesses are waking up to the fact that without clear, reliable control over where their data resides – and who has access to it – they’re exposing themselves to unnecessary risk. The cloud needs to evolve to meet this new reality, and that means prioritising transparency, localised control, and trust at the very core of infrastructure.”