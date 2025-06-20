Africa leads in digital asset adoption

Africa holds a dominant position in global digital assets adoption, with the continent leading worldwide Stablecoin adoption at 9,3% and hosting an estimated 54-million digital assets customers.

This is among the findings in what is believed to be the first comprehensive analysis of digital assets regulatory frameworks across the continent. The 2025 Report on the State of Digital Assets Regulation in Africa was released yesterday by Yellow Card, a licensed Stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world.

Nigeria emerges as the global standout, ranking first worldwide for Stablecoin adoption and second for all digital assets adoption, with 25,9-million customers representing an 11,9% penetration rate.

The report identifies 10 African countries in the top 50 of global digital asset adopters: Nigeria, Ethiopia (26th), Morocco (27th), Kenya (28th), South Africa (30th), Uganda (34th), Algeria (43rd), Egypt (44th), Ghana (46th), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (48th).

Africa has emerged as a global leader in the adoption of Stablecoins and digital assets, mostly driven by practical, day-to-day transaction needs like hedging funds against inflation in a volatile currency environment and reducing cash transfer friction, especially internationally.

Beyond individual users, businesses and institutions are increasingly integrating digital assets into their operations. More customers can make payments with digital assets instead of local currency, resulting in accelerated financial access, increased investments, and innovation.

In response, African regulators are stepping up. From Nigeria to South Africa, relevant authorities are taking much-needed steps to adapt to the changing financial landscape, including reversing prior bans, establishing regulatory sandboxes, and issuing draft legislation.

Some countries are also exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as a more controlled alternative to decentralised assets.