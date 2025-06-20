E-registration will reshape SA property transactions

After years of anticipation, the South African electronic deeds registration system (eDRS) launched on the 1st of April and is set to modernise property registration in the country and improve turnaround times.

In a world where AI is already transforming the real estate market, from automated facilities management to drawing architectural plans, the industry’s heavy reliance on mountains of paperwork to conclude transactions was in dire need of an overhaul.

Though the eDRS will be rolled out in a phased approach over the next five years, its goal is to move away from manual processes and replace them with digital systems for preparing, lodging, registering, and storing deeds.

Michael Lenz, CEO of bridging funding platform TransBridj, believes the new system will lead to reduced turnaround times and improved accuracy. “The property sector was historically reluctant to adopt new technologies, but that’s changing rapidly.

“Today, embracing digital transformation is not an option – it’s integral to delivering faster, more reliable property transactions. The eDRS is a strategic opportunity for all parties in the sector – from sellers to attorneys and realtors – to capitalise on time-sensitive deals with greater confidence.”

During the phased roll-out, technology-driven platforms are already perfectly positioned to start delivering those results while the national system navigates its growth phase. TransBridj, for example, is a fintech platform redefining bridging funding through automation and seamless digital integration. Built for attorneys, sellers, and realtors, it eliminates manual processes, leveraging smart technology to accelerate deal closures, ensure instant fee settlements, and unlock liquidity.

“We’ve created an intuitive AI-driven interface that can deliver approvals and disbursements within 24 hours of the transaction being accepted. Realtors can also access up to 80% of their commission before registration. This approach not only streamlines applications but also reduces admin and minimises the risk of error,” explains Lenz.

And that, in essence, is the competitive advantage of digital transformation: more speed, better accuracy, and less hassle, he says. In the case of the eDRS, the system is expected to improve the security of records and enhance the accuracy of the registration process, expediting transactions. Practitioners will also be able to lodge deeds from anywhere in the country, and an online portal will make registered deeds information and documents readily available.

“The digital and AI revolution is set to transform the industry – and the eDRS will be a core part of that shift,” says Lenz. “The eDRS platform and other technology-driven solutions will disrupt the industry for the better.

“In the future, we can look forward to significantly reduced property transfer turnaround times in South Africa, with fewer errors. And until those processes are streamlined, players like TransBridj are working to stay ahead of legal and technological changes to empower investors navigating the evolving market landscape.”