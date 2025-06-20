Mobile device-as-a-service fills enterprise niche

Mobile device-as-a-service (MDaaS) market is rapidly expanding, driven by enterprises’ increasing demand for sustainability, flexibility, and comprehensive device management solutions.

As organisations prioritise operational efficiency and employee satisfaction, MDaaS is emerging as a preferred choice for businesses of all sizes, particularly large enterprises with complex needs, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Mobile Device-as-a-Service Increasingly Suits Enterprises, Making Device Lifecycle Management Easier”, reveals that the shift towards subscription-based models is not just a trend; it’s a strategic move to enhance cash flow and streamline procurement processes.

John Marcus, senior principal analyst: enterprise technology and services at GlobalData, comments: “MDaaS is not just about leasing devices; it’s about transforming how organisations manage their mobile estates. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and personalised solutions, MDaaS is becoming a game-changer for enterprises looking to optimise their operations.”

The report highlights that sustainability is a critical driver of MDaaS adoption. Companies are increasingly seeking technology solutions that align with their environmental goals, such as secure recycling and refurbishment of devices. For instance, BT’s Device Lifecycle Management service promotes sustainable practices, ensuring devices are reused or recycled.

Marcus adds: “Sustainability is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. Organisations are transitioning from capex to opex models to access the circular economy while minimizing resource consumption.”

Moreover, the demand for modular and customizable offerings is on the rise. Enterprises have learned that one-size-fits-all approaches often lead to inefficiencies. Providers like Telefónica and Vodafone are responding by offering tailored solutions that allow businesses to select specific features based on their unique operational needs.

Marcus concludes: “The flexibility to customise MDaaS offerings is particularly appealing to larger enterprises. It allows them to sidestep the pitfalls of traditional procurement methods and enhance employee satisfaction.”