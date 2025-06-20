New mandate for the C-suite: lead with data, scale with AI

One of the most pressing decisions facing today’s C-suite is where to invest in technology to drive sustainable value, writes Shaun Vorster, digital transformation officer at Forvis Mazars South Africa.

When done right, digital transformation doesn’t just modernise operations — it positions an organisation as a powerhouse of innovation and long-term competitiveness.

According to the latest Mazars C-Suite Barometer: Outlook 2025, technology investment continues to rise on the executive agenda. Nearly half (43%) of global business leaders identified it as a top priority — an 11-point increase year-on-year — and 85% feel confident in the return these investments will generate.

Notably, much of this focus is shifting to artificial intelligence (AI). The data shows that:

87% of leaders believe generative AI will significantly impact their organisations.

91% already have or are developing an AI strategy.

But adopting digital tools without a clearly defined objective is a common pitfall — one that can derail transformation efforts before they begin.

Clarity Before Capability

C-suite leaders must first determine why they are investing in AI or digital transformation:

Is the goal to improve internal efficiency?

To enhance customer experience?

To unlock new revenue models?

Success depends on use-case clarity, not just enthusiasm for technology. The Barometer highlights a shift from customer-facing innovations to internal optimisation as leaders mature their understanding of AI’s practical value.

This recalibration reflects a deeper truth: AI works best when data leads the way. Organisations that become data-powered can better prioritise where AI should be applied — whether in intelligent automation, predictive CX, or decision intelligence.

Empowering People, Not Replacing Them

Digital transformation is not just a technology journey — it’s a people journey.

Automating repetitive tasks can free teams to focus on higher-value work, but only if accompanied by active reskilling and upskilling. AI adoption must be inclusive, with training that empowers teams to use new tools confidently and effectively.

The return on investment from AI is directly tied to user adoption. Without the right change management, even the most powerful solutions will underdeliver. C-suite leaders must foster a culture of learning and innovation — not fear.

Governance Is Now a Boardroom Issue

As AI moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, governance and ethics take centre stage.

Introducing AI into the workplace requires thoughtful planning around:

Data privacy and security,

Regulatory compliance,

Transparent decision-making,

And responsible use of generative models.

Business leaders must engage with these issues early, ensuring oversight frameworks evolve alongside the technology.

More importantly, they must lead by example — using AI themselves to make better, faster decisions and demonstrate its potential to their teams.

Transformation is a Leadership Discipline

There are three key imperatives every executive must master:

Where to invest – Aligning technology with strategic outcomes.

How to enable people – Upskilling teams and embedding AI into daily workflows.

What governance is required – Embedding ethics and compliance into every deployment.

Transformation is no longer an IT issue. It’s a boardroom mandate. That’s why partnering with a digital transformation expert is essential. The right partner brings not only the tools, but also the frameworks, skills, and perspective to accelerate time-to-value — and ensure that early wins fuel long-term gains.