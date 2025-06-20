The untapped opportunity in corporate computer refurbishment

Africa is at a pivotal moment in its digital journey, writes Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien. With a rapidly growing youth population and increasing demand for affordable technology, there’s a pressing need to address the mounting electronic waste (e-waste) challenge.

Every year, millions of corporate computers are discarded, contributing to environmental degradation and lost economic opportunities.

However, this challenge presents a significant opportunity. By embracing the circular economy – refurbishing, repurposing, and redistributing IT assets – Africa can transform e-waste into a driver of economic growth. This approach not only reduces environmental impact but also creates jobs, fosters entrepreneurship, and bridges the digital divide.

By turning discarded computers into valuable resources, Africa can lead the way in sustainable IT practices, offering both economic and environmental benefits. Investing in this model aligns with global sustainability goals and positions Africa as a leader in innovative, responsible technology management.

The circular economy as a business catalyst

The refurbishment, repair, and redistribution of corporate IT hardware – laptops, desktops, monitors, servers – can fuel new small business ecosystems. This model reduces e-waste, extends the life of electronics, and delivers affordable technology across the continent.

Yet, awareness remains low, and fragmented markets, regulatory barriers, and inadequate infrastructure limit progress.

Key challenges

Limited awareness of circular business models hampers the growth of sustainable IT practices. The absence of visible African success stories and local champions further stifles momentum. An overdependence on imported used electronics, coupled with fragmented markets and restrictive cross-border trade rules, creates additional hurdles.

Poor infrastructure, customs delays, currency restrictions, and lingering colonial trade barriers, such as Anglophone versus Francophone divisions, exacerbate these challenges.

Turning constraints into opportunities

Despite these challenges, Africa’s circular economy potential is substantial. The continent boasts a large, youthful, and increasingly educated labour force eager to engage in meaningful work. There is high demand for affordable computing in schools, SMEs, and public services.

Opportunities abound for regional supply chains that reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, strong alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) goals to boost intra-African trade presents a favourable environment for growth.

Empowering Africa’s circular workforce

Creating a robust circular IT economy requires investment in human capital. Vocational and technical education must prioritise the establishment of institutes to promote and formalise the refurbished computer industry. IT hardware repair and refurbishment skills are gaining traction, with several institutions offering short courses.

Formal integration of informal e-waste workers, the development of regional training hubs and innovation centres, and programs that link youth employment with green entrepreneurship are essential steps forward.

Why it matters: Circular economy impact

This model isn’t just good for business – it’s good for the planet and people.

Local refurbishment shortens supply chains and cuts emissions, contributing to climate action. Fewer raw materials are extracted, enhancing resource efficiency. Functional parts are reused, resulting in minimal waste ending up in landfills.

Employment and micro-entrepreneurship opportunities in underserved areas aid in poverty alleviation.

Aligning policy with circular growth

To unlock this potential, government and private sector collaboration is essential. Simplifying AfCFTA regulations for SMEs, especially the 40% Regional Value Content (RVC) rule, is crucial. Adopting models like Dubai’s free trade zones can help shape African trade hubs.

Improving access to capital and streamlining border processes will facilitate smoother operations. Aligning national education and innovation policies with circular economy goals will ensure a cohesive and well-supported approach to sustainable development.

The path forward

Africa’s circular economy is not a vision for tomorrow – it is a practical, inclusive, and climate-smart solution for today. Realising its promise means investing in people, not just products; building the infrastructure to support circular flows; creating policies that enable – not hinder – innovation and trade; and fostering collaboration across regions, sectors, and languages.

It’s time for investors, educators, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to power this transition. The circular economy of corporate computers isn’t just good business. It’s Africa’s opportunity to lead.