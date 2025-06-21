We are seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in East London. The successful candidate will play a key role in analysing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and implementing solutions to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.
Key Responsibilities
- Conduct in-depth analysis of existing business processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for enhancement.
- Analyse data to detect trends, assess performance, and identify potential risks.
- Collaborate with stakeholders across departments to gather, define, and document business requirements.
- Develop and maintain comprehensive process maps, workflows, and related documentation.
- Recommend and implement process improvements to drive efficiency and effectiveness.
- Partner with cross-functional teams to ensure successful execution of process changes.
- Perform regular process reviews and provide actionable insights for continuous improvement.
- Communicate progress and gather feedback from stakeholders throughout the change process.
- Support user acceptance testing (UAT) and assist with the rollout of new processes and systems.
- Deliver training and ongoing support to end-users on updated processes and tools.
- Stay informed on industry trends and best practices to drive innovation and continuous improvement.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Management, or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar analytical role.
- Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proficiency in process mapping and documentation tools.
- Familiarity with project management methodologies.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.
- High attention to detail and strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analytics
- Business Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Development
- Business Processes
- Process Management
- Solving Problems