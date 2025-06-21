Business Analyst

We are seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in East London. The successful candidate will play a key role in analysing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and implementing solutions to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.

Key Responsibilities

Conduct in-depth analysis of existing business processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for enhancement.

Analyse data to detect trends, assess performance, and identify potential risks.

Collaborate with stakeholders across departments to gather, define, and document business requirements.

Develop and maintain comprehensive process maps, workflows, and related documentation.

Recommend and implement process improvements to drive efficiency and effectiveness.

Partner with cross-functional teams to ensure successful execution of process changes.

Perform regular process reviews and provide actionable insights for continuous improvement.

Communicate progress and gather feedback from stakeholders throughout the change process.

Support user acceptance testing (UAT) and assist with the rollout of new processes and systems.

Deliver training and ongoing support to end-users on updated processes and tools.

Stay informed on industry trends and best practices to drive innovation and continuous improvement.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Management, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar analytical role.

Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in process mapping and documentation tools.

Familiarity with project management methodologies.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.

High attention to detail and strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Desired Skills:

Business Analytics

Business Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Development

Business Processes

Process Management

Solving Problems

