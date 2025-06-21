Business Analyst – Eastern Cape East London

Jun 21, 2025

We are seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in East London. The successful candidate will play a key role in analysing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and implementing solutions to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.

Key Responsibilities

  • Conduct in-depth analysis of existing business processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for enhancement.
  • Analyse data to detect trends, assess performance, and identify potential risks.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders across departments to gather, define, and document business requirements.
  • Develop and maintain comprehensive process maps, workflows, and related documentation.
  • Recommend and implement process improvements to drive efficiency and effectiveness.
  • Partner with cross-functional teams to ensure successful execution of process changes.
  • Perform regular process reviews and provide actionable insights for continuous improvement.
  • Communicate progress and gather feedback from stakeholders throughout the change process.
  • Support user acceptance testing (UAT) and assist with the rollout of new processes and systems.
  • Deliver training and ongoing support to end-users on updated processes and tools.
  • Stay informed on industry trends and best practices to drive innovation and continuous improvement.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Management, or a related field.
  • Proven experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar analytical role.
  • Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Proficiency in process mapping and documentation tools.
  • Familiarity with project management methodologies.
  • Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.
  • High attention to detail and strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analytics
  • Business Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process Development
  • Business Processes
  • Process Management
  • Solving Problems

