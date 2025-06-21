Sharepoint Consultant at International Cloud Migration Specialists – Gauteng Randburg

Jun 21, 2025

CALLING ALL MODERN WORKPLACE SPECIALISTS !!

A dynamic and forward-thinking technology solutions provider is looking for a Senior SharePoint and Modern Work Consultant to join their growing team. This role focuses on Microsoft 365 third-party migrations, deployments, and support, particularly in collaboration and content management environments.

The ideal candidate is experienced in leading end-to-end projects and possesses strong problem-solving skills with the ability to contribute to both strategic initiatives and day-to-day support.

Key Responsibilities

  • Lead and execute migration and deployment projects across Microsoft collaboration environments.
  • Engage in pre-sales activities including client calls, costing, and proposal development.
  • Deliver and refine Collaboration Governance and Document Lifecycle workshops.
  • Deploy and manage AvePoint Cloud Governance environments, including Proof of Concepts.
  • Design and implement Enterprise Content Management solutions.
  • Create internal solutions such as Power BI reports, cost calculators, and SharePoint sites.
  • Perform native SharePoint development using tools like InfoPath, PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI.
  • Conduct detailed analysis and documentation of customer requirements.
  • Perform comprehensive product and solution testing.

Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Microsoft environments.

  • At least 3 years of corporate-level experience in a similar role.

  • Grade 12 / Matric (essential)

  • MCSA: Office 365 (required)
  • MCSE: Productivity (required)
  • Microsoft 365 Certified: Teamwork Administrator Associate (advantageous)
  • SharePoint-specific certifications (advantageous)

Technical Competencies

  • Strong knowledge of Active Directory, Exchange, Azure, Office 365
  • Experience with SharePoint architecture and native (non-coding) development
  • Familiarity with migration and governance tools (e.g. AvePoint, ShareGate, Power Platform)
  • Understanding of enterprise business processes and matrix organizations

Key Skills & Attributes

  • Excellent troubleshooting, communication, and analytical skills
  • Strong business analysis and technical documentation abilities
  • Self-motivated, adaptable, and detail-oriented
  • Comfortable working under pressure and managing multiple priorities
  • Team player with assertiveness and patience

If you’re passionate about modern workplace solutions and thrive in a client-facing, project-driven environment, we’d love to hear from you.
Apply now to take your Microsoft consulting career to the next level!

Desired Skills:

  • MCSA
  • MCSE
  • PowerBI
  • PowerAutomate
  • Office 365
  • SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

