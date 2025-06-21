Sharepoint Consultant at International Cloud Migration Specialists – Gauteng Randburg

CALLING ALL MODERN WORKPLACE SPECIALISTS !!
A dynamic and forward-thinking technology solutions provider is looking for a Senior SharePoint and Modern Work Consultant to join their growing team. This role focuses on Microsoft 365 third-party migrations, deployments, and support, particularly in collaboration and content management environments.
The ideal candidate is experienced in leading end-to-end projects and possesses strong problem-solving skills with the ability to contribute to both strategic initiatives and day-to-day support.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead and execute migration and deployment projects across Microsoft collaboration environments.
- Engage in pre-sales activities including client calls, costing, and proposal development.
- Deliver and refine Collaboration Governance and Document Lifecycle workshops.
- Deploy and manage AvePoint Cloud Governance environments, including Proof of Concepts.
- Design and implement Enterprise Content Management solutions.
- Create internal solutions such as Power BI reports, cost calculators, and SharePoint sites.
- Perform native SharePoint development using tools like InfoPath, PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI.
- Conduct detailed analysis and documentation of customer requirements.
- Perform comprehensive product and solution testing.
Minimum Requirements
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Microsoft environments.
-
At least 3 years of corporate-level experience in a similar role.
-
Grade 12 / Matric (essential)
- MCSA: Office 365 (required)
- MCSE: Productivity (required)
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Teamwork Administrator Associate (advantageous)
- SharePoint-specific certifications (advantageous)
Technical Competencies
- Strong knowledge of Active Directory, Exchange, Azure, Office 365
- Experience with SharePoint architecture and native (non-coding) development
- Familiarity with migration and governance tools (e.g. AvePoint, ShareGate, Power Platform)
- Understanding of enterprise business processes and matrix organizations
Key Skills & Attributes
- Excellent troubleshooting, communication, and analytical skills
- Strong business analysis and technical documentation abilities
- Self-motivated, adaptable, and detail-oriented
- Comfortable working under pressure and managing multiple priorities
- Team player with assertiveness and patience
If you’re passionate about modern workplace solutions and thrive in a client-facing, project-driven environment, we’d love to hear from you.
Apply now to take your Microsoft consulting career to the next level!
Desired Skills:
- MCSA
- MCSE
- PowerBI
- PowerAutomate
- Office 365
- SharePoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate