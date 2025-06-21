Sharepoint Consultant at International Cloud Migration Specialists

CALLING ALL MODERN WORKPLACE SPECIALISTS !!

A dynamic and forward-thinking technology solutions provider is looking for a Senior SharePoint and Modern Work Consultant to join their growing team. This role focuses on Microsoft 365 third-party migrations, deployments, and support, particularly in collaboration and content management environments.

The ideal candidate is experienced in leading end-to-end projects and possesses strong problem-solving skills with the ability to contribute to both strategic initiatives and day-to-day support.

Key Responsibilities

Lead and execute migration and deployment projects across Microsoft collaboration environments.

Engage in pre-sales activities including client calls, costing, and proposal development.

Deliver and refine Collaboration Governance and Document Lifecycle workshops.

Deploy and manage AvePoint Cloud Governance environments, including Proof of Concepts.

Design and implement Enterprise Content Management solutions.

Create internal solutions such as Power BI reports, cost calculators, and SharePoint sites.

Perform native SharePoint development using tools like InfoPath, PowerApps, Power Automate, and Power BI.

Conduct detailed analysis and documentation of customer requirements.

Perform comprehensive product and solution testing.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Microsoft environments.

At least 3 years of corporate-level experience in a similar role.

Grade 12 / Matric (essential)

MCSA: Office 365 (required)

MCSE: Productivity (required)

Microsoft 365 Certified: Teamwork Administrator Associate (advantageous)

SharePoint-specific certifications (advantageous)

Technical Competencies

Strong knowledge of Active Directory, Exchange, Azure, Office 365

Experience with SharePoint architecture and native (non-coding) development

Familiarity with migration and governance tools (e.g. AvePoint, ShareGate, Power Platform)

Understanding of enterprise business processes and matrix organizations

Key Skills & Attributes

Excellent troubleshooting, communication, and analytical skills

Strong business analysis and technical documentation abilities

Self-motivated, adaptable, and detail-oriented

Comfortable working under pressure and managing multiple priorities

Team player with assertiveness and patience

If you’re passionate about modern workplace solutions and thrive in a client-facing, project-driven environment, we’d love to hear from you.

Apply now to take your Microsoft consulting career to the next level!

Desired Skills:

MCSA

MCSE

PowerBI

PowerAutomate

Office 365

SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position