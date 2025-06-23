Call for better fixed wireless connectivity in townships

Kathy Gibson reports from Wapaloza in Muldersdrift – If we are serious about bridging the digital divide, and empowering more South Africans in the digital economy, affordable connectivity is key.

This is the word from Eduard du Plessis, CEO and founder of Fixed Mobile Telecoms, who points out that, in almost 30 years, the country has failed to make meaningful progress in shifting the digital divide.

Indeed, although many claims are made about almost global coverage, there are many areas that simply don’t have any connectivity.

Du Plessis points out that most wireless providers focus their efforts on the cities and large towns, leaving opportunities in the small towns and townships on the table.

He cites the example of Clarens, which saw a population boom during the Covid years. Today, three fibre providers compete for the 4 500 people in the town. But, in the township alongside Clarens, there is not one provider.

“Yes, there is mobile connectivity, and people in the township buy data, which is insufficient for many applications.

“What we have is a thinking problem,” Du Plessis says. “Why are we not addressing this?”

Fixed Mobile Telecoms conducted an informal poll in the township, offering people R50 and asking what they would spend it on: the result is that people prioritise data over even food.

“People spend hundreds of rands on data, so there is an opportunity.”

Du Plessis is calling on WAPA members to start thinking differently about their business models to extend connectivity into the townships.

“We need to think about this collectively, working together to build one standard, so we can offer an experience is similar to that of mobile.

“It is important that we bring everyone – not just the people in the cities – into this world.”