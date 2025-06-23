Companies looking for investment opportunities in AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) discussions continue to generate a buzz across industries, companies are increasingly exploring investments to harness its transformative potential.

And one of the more prominent areas of discussion involves investment opportunities presented by the technology for customer growth and to enhance companies’ portfolios, reveals the Company Filings Analytics Database of leading research group, GlobalData.

“Companies see AI as a significant opportunity to expand their businesses and create a successful ecosystem with innovation and R&D,” says Misa Singh, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData. “A deep dive into GlobalData’s filings analytics database reveals that discussions by companies revolve around investments in Gen AI, exploring integration of AI in customer service and other areas, investment in start-ups working in these areas, acquiring AI companies, and using third-parties to build and invest in systems and tools that incorporate AI technologies.”

Motorola Solutions, in its recent quarterly report, revealed it has acquired Theatro – a maker of AI and voice-powered communication and digital workflow software for frontline workers – for $173-million. The Illinois-based company believes the acquisition will enhance the company’s portfolio by integrating Theatro’s AI voice assistant into its complementary workflows across enterprise technologies including body cameras, fixed video, panic buttons, and radios.

In its earnings call transcript (February 2025), NXP Semiconductors announced its intention to acquire Kinara for $307-million. The Dutch semiconductor manufacturing and design company further added that the acquisition will provide a scalable platform for AI-powered edge-based systems, combining NXP’s broad portfolio of processing, connectivity, security, and advanced analogue solutions with Kinara’s AI NPU hardware and software.

Wipro continues to invest in GenAI/AI startups across various domains. As of March 31, the company disclosed managing 25 active investments. Baidu mentioned investing in AI search transformation with a focus on user experience. Adobe, in its latest transcript, revealed investing more than $500-million in startups to date and committed an additional $100-million for AI startups.

Intuit discussed that they would continue to build and invest in systems and tools that incorporate AI technologies, including generative AI (GenAI) for customers, experts, and their workforce. The company also mentioned using third-parties to support this work. Agricultural Bank of China has developed an “AI +” innovation action plan through which the company implemented big data and AI application projects, exploring the deep integration of AI in customer service and risk prevention.