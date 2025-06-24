Over 7m streaming accounts’ credentials leaked in 2024

For millions of Gen Z users, streaming platforms play a central role in how they socialise and connect with global culture – but in a new report, Kaspersky has identified over 7-million compromised accounts belonging to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

And, to raise their awareness and build digital resilience, Kaspersky has launched Case 404 – an interactive cyber-detective game that helps Gen Z recognise hidden dangers and learn how to protect their digital lives.

Streaming platforms have become digital sanctuaries for Gen Z. According to recent studies, Gen Z not only spends more on streaming platforms than any other generation, but also actively participates in online fandoms, sharing clips, memes, and fan theories across social media: episodes become memes, quotes turn into tweets, and characters live on through edits, debates, and TikTok trends.

But this always-online, highly engaged behaviour comes with hidden risks.

The very devices Gen Z uses to stream their favourite shows can become entry points for cybercriminals through malware infections. These threats often hide in unofficial downloads, pirated content, browser extensions, or compromised apps – silently collecting login credentials, session data, and other personal information.

Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence team analysed compromised credentials linked to the major streaming services (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Maxand uncovered 7 035 236 cases in 2024. These weren’t stolen directly from the platforms themselves, but were collected as part of broader credential theft campaigns.

Netflix: A major target for cybercriminals

It’s no surprise that Netflix is the defining streaming brand for Gen Z. Netflix leads both in popularity and in exposure, with 5 632 694 compromised accounts detected. Brazil had the highest number of exposed Netflix credentials in 2024, followed by Mexico and India.

Disney+

Kaspersky experts detected 680 850 Disney+ accounts in leaked datasets. Again, Brazil stood out as the country with the most breached accounts followed by Mexico and Germany.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, though smaller in volume with 1 607 compromised accounts, still plays a significant role – especially among Gen Z viewers looking for more subversive or edgy narratives. In 2024, Mexico, Brazil, and France were the top countries with leaked Prime Video accounts.

Once a device is infected, cybercriminals don’t stop at the streaming app. Malware collects sensitive data – account credentials, cookies, bank card details – which are then sold or leaked on underground forums. Sometimes, attackers give this data away just to build their reputation. These forums are active, fast-moving, and accessible to a wide range of malicious actors. What begins as a compromised Netflix password can quickly snowball into broader digital intrusion, identity theft, or financial fraud – especially if the same credentials are reused across services.

As streaming platforms, fandom culture, and social media become deeply woven into Gen Z’s everyday experience, cyberthreats are adapting to target the spaces they trust most.

To respond to this shift, Kaspersky has created Case 404 – an interactive cybersecurity game explicitly tailored for Gen Z users. In this digital quest, players step into the role of AI-powered cyber-detectives investigating realistic online crimes inspired by current threats. Upon completing all cases, users receive a discount on Kaspersky Premium, turning new knowledge into actionable protection.

“For Generation Z, streaming is more than entertainment; it’s a daily habit, a source of identity and community,” says Polina Tretyak, digital footprint analyst at Kaspersky. “But that emotional connection also creates a blind spot. Malware hidden in unofficial downloads or third-party tools silently steals login credentials and personal data which are then traded or sold on cybercriminal forums.

“Protecting your streaming account today means thinking beyond passwords – it means securing your devices, avoiding suspicious downloads, and being mindful of where your clicks lead you,” Tretyak says.

To watch favourite shows safely, Kaspersky recommends: