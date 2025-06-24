Professionals put companies at risk with unauthorised AI tools

As companies race to keep up with digital transformation there has been a surge in the adoption of AI tools – and what started as experimental tech has become a core part of operations across industries from finance and accounting to retail, healthcare, and marketing.

As of 2025, 56% of global companies have adopted AI, with another 32% just starting their AI journey. While security concerns remain a key reason for the holdouts, those who have embraced AI now face significant risks – not from the technology itself, but from within their own workforce.

According to new research from Stocklytics.com, half of professionals have used unauthorised AI tools at work, putting their company data at risk.

Over the years, companies have rapidly adopted AI tools to boost efficiency, cut costs, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. These tools automate time-consuming tasks like data analysis, customer service, and content creation enabling teams to focus on strategy and innovation.

According to the 2025 Technology Perceptions Survey Report conducted by INTAPP, 72% of professionals now use AI tools at work – a massive 24% increase in a single year. When looking at company-level adoption the figures are slightly lower, but still substantial, with 56% of firms integrating AI into their operations. The survey shows that data summarisation and document generation are the top use cases, with over 40% share among respondents. Research, quality control, and voice queries followed with 36%, 33%, and 31% shares respectively.

While another 32% of companies are just starting to use AI in 2025, those already using it are facing rising security concerns – mainly caused by their own employees. According to the survey, half of the professionals are putting company data at risk by using unauthorised AI tools. These tools can expose sensitive company data to third-parties, especially if they’re not properly vetted or compliant with privacy regulations.

Statistics show that 24% of surveyed employees have used unauthorised AI tools many times – and another 26% just once or twice. Even more worrying is the 23% share of those who haven’t, but would if they got a chance. Shockingly, only one in four employees said they would never use such tools.

Using unauthorised AI tools at work can lead to data leaks, malware infections, or unapproved information sharing which can harm both the company and its clients. Unfortunately, this threat is expected to grow even bigger in the future as the number of AI tool users continues to rise.

According to Statista, nearly 350-million people worldwide are using AI tools in 2025 – three times more than just five years ago. By 2027, this number is projected to surpass half a billion and then soar to 1,1-billion by 2031.