SA needs to join the AI economy before it’s too late

South Africa runs the risk of becoming a bystander in one of the most transformative economic shifts of the century – artificial intelligence (AI) – according to Specno chairman, Daniel Novitzkas.

And, as the global AI revolution accelerates, Novitzkas is urging South African policymakers to refocus national discourse on the future, not the past.

“At a time when the rest of the world is setting strategic policy on artificial intelligence we’re still caught in circular arguments about Internet access,” says Novitzkas. “We need to speed things along to ensure South Africa’s inclusion in a global economy that’s already leaving us behind. The opportunity cost of inaction, at present, will be enormous and it will affect the opportunities available to South African youth in tech the most.”

His comments follow the 2025 Innovator’s Den Forum where the central theme – Is South Africa ready for AI? – sparked honest introspection across the tech sector.

With nations like the US, Finland, and Italy already shaping AI laws and cracking down on deepfakes, South Africa has yet to establish a coherent stance on emerging technologies.

“We are not yet ready,” Novitzkas says. “But that makes it even more urgent that we start asking the right questions now. AI isn’t just about automation; it’s a creative sandbox. It’s the toolbox for our future – one that could empower South Africans to design solutions for local problems at global scale.”

The benefits are both immediate and far-reaching. From streamlining routine government services like those at the Department of Home Affairs, to allowing local entrepreneurs to generate professional-grade marketing content at minimal cost, AI has the potential to unlock significant productivity and innovation gains for the local economy by generating revenue and creating much-needed jobs.

“What we need is regulatory vision – policy that enables innovation, not one that chokes it,” he says. “If our frameworks keep chasing yesterday’s battles, we’ll never catch tomorrow’s breakthroughs.

“This isn’t about choosing between equity and innovation,” he adds. “It’s about building a digital economy where both can thrive.”

Novitzkas’ call to action is clear: shift the national focus from reactive policymaking to proactive technology enablement before South Africa is permanently sidelined from the AI race.