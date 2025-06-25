Donating blood preferential to handing over health data, survey finds

While 69% of Americans are comfortable sharing their health data to improve their own care, only 40% are comfortable sharing that same data with tech companies for AI-driven products.

This is according to new Qlik research, which also finds that, despite growing AI integration in healthcare, only 28% would accept a prescription written solely by AI, highlighting deep-rooted trust concerns.

When asked to choose, more than twice as many Americans would rather donate blood (52%) than donate their health data (24%). This stark gap highlights just how deeply concerns about privacy and control shape attitudes toward healthcare innovation – even as AI continues to advance.

The Qlik survey uncovered four clear narratives shaping Americans’ healthcare data attitudes:

People love data for their own care, hate it for corporate AI . Comfort sharing data drops nearly 30 points—from 69% for personal care to only 40% for commercial AI. This sharp divide highlights public concern around privacy and profit motives, with one-third explicitly uncomfortable with commercial data use.

. Comfort sharing data drops nearly 30 points—from 69% for personal care to only 40% for commercial AI. This sharp divide highlights public concern around privacy and profit motives, with one-third explicitly uncomfortable with commercial data use. Trust goes to doctors, not AI alone. While nearly 71% reject medicine prescribed exclusively by AI, acceptance climbs to 63% when human clinicians oversee the process, emphasising the essential role of human judgment in driving public acceptance of healthcare technology.

While nearly 71% reject medicine prescribed exclusively by AI, acceptance climbs to 63% when human clinicians oversee the process, emphasising the essential role of human judgment in driving public acceptance of healthcare technology. Gen Z trusts government with health data; seniors sceptical. Over half of Gen Z adults (50%) are comfortable with government using their health data for policy, while only 36% of seniors agree, revealing stark generational differences about trust and oversight in digital healthcare.

Over half of Gen Z adults (50%) are comfortable with government using their health data for policy, while only 36% of seniors agree, revealing stark generational differences about trust and oversight in digital healthcare. Most believe insurers use their data, but doubt AI’s value. Though 41% think insurers already leverage their data, only 34% see current AI-driven care improvements, pointing to a disconnect that could slow down broader acceptance of health-focused AI initiatives.

“AI in healthcare can only succeed when patients and clinicians remain at the centre of every decision,” says Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “Qlik empowers healthcare organisations to govern, integrate, and harness their data responsibly – enabling trusted insights and more confident, data-driven care. With transparency and clear consent, we can help ensure that AI enhances, rather than erodes, trust in healthcare.”

With nearly 60% of Americans saying they’d share health data if compensated, it’s clear that trust and value must go hand-in-hand. Real progress demands more than promises – it requires new models that respect individual control and offer tangible benefits. The healthcare industry has a rare opportunity: reward patients for their participation, build true transparency, and ensure AI drives outcomes that people actually believe in.