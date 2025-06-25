Microsoft aims to create enablers for SA’s future in AI

Microsoft South Africa hosted its AI Skilling Day, bringing together more than 2 000 learners, industry leaders, customers, partners, government officials, and community stakeholders dedicated to advancing the future of South Africans.

AI is already reshaping traditional job functions and will create new opportunities for innovation and growth. The AI Skilling Day highlights Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to fostering a future-ready workforce through innovative AI skilling initiatives for all ages across South Africa.

Over the past three decades, the technological landscape has experienced significant changes, characterised by three major platform transitions – from the PC-server era to the rise of the internet, leading to the mobile and cloud era, with a fourth transition on the horizon driven by AI. This shift is affecting industries and altering the way business’s function.

As South Africa accelerates its digital transformation, the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become increasingly central to economic growth, job creation, and social development. Microsoft South Africa’s AI Skilling Day serves as a platform to showcase the strides made in equipping citizens with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy, and to inspire further investment in digital literacy for all South Africans.

Milestones in AI development

Since 2024, Microsoft South Africa has rolled out a comprehensive suite of AI initiatives, including online courses, certification programmes, community outreach, and innovation hubs, designed to bridge the digital divide, empower underserved communities, and create pathways to employment in emerging AI-related fields.

AI skilling initiative for one million South Africans – Microsoft committed to training one million individuals by 2026, ensuring they are job-ready for AI-powered industries.

50 000 AI certifications – Microsoft pledged to fund 50 000 AI certifications, providing industry-recognised credentials to young professionals.

Youth Employment Service (YES) Partnership – Microsoft and YES collaborated to train 300 000 youth, ensuring structured AI education and career pathways.

R1,3-billion investment in digital skills – Microsoft South Africa has committed R1,3-billion to spur job creation, equipping 200 SMMEs and over 2 000 individuals with advanced AI and digital capabilities.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to democratise AI skills across South Africa. Our initiatives are not just about technology—they are about transforming lives and enabling economic participation. By equipping our people with AI literacy and advanced skills, we are laying the foundation for a resilient, innovative, and inclusive digital economy,” says Tiara Pathon, AI skills director at Microsoft South Africa.

Government and industry collaborations

At the heart of AI Skilling Day is a shared vision among government, private sector, and civil society to harness AI.

“Collaboration between government, industry, educational institutions, the international community, youth structures and labour organisations is imperative to ensure sustainable solutions for South Africa’s economy,” says Matlole Mampshika, chief director: citizen empowerment and capacity development at the Department of Digital Communication and Technologies.

The South African government recognises the transformative potential of AI to address local development challenges – from healthcare and education to agriculture and governance.

Microsoft has partnered with local universities, vocational colleges, and NGOs to expand access to AI education, especially for youth and marginalised communities. The company’s national AI skilling initiatives have already exceeded the target of training one million learners since inception.

Empowering youth and creating opportunities

A key highlight of AI Skilling Day was the participation of industry players committed to helping young adults take one step closer to employability.

“There is an increasing global divide between nations that create and control advanced technology, and those that simply consume it. We can either position ourselves as leaders in the AI revolution or risk falling behind. Through programmes like this Microsoft AI Skills Day, we’re ensuring that talented youth from all backgrounds gain the technological confidence they need to drive our country’s competitiveness and help us punch above our weight on the global stage,” says Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Youth Employment Service (YES).

Adds Pathon, “our goal is to ensure that AI skilling is accessible to everyone, regardless of background, age or location. Today’s event demonstrates the power of partnership and shared vision in creating a future where AI benefits all South Africans.”

Looking ahead: building an AI-ready nation

Microsoft South Africa remains committed to building an AI-ready workforce, ensuring South Africans can thrive in the digital economy.

As AI continues to transform the employment landscape, this initiative will equip individuals with the skills needed to lead in an AI-powered world. Their success hinges on how they harness AI and other technologies to amplify human achievement and create positive change for society. Innovations they develop today will define the next five decades.

“It’s critical for South Africa to develop a generation of youth who are confident and competent with AI technology. Not only do they need to use these tools effectively, but we must also cultivate the talent capable of helping regulate and make AI safer for everyone. As 65% of Microsoft’s Africa market, South Africa has the opportunity to lead the continent in AI adoption and innovation,” says Naidoo.

To further accelerate employability, Microsoft has committed to funding 50,000 Microsoft certification vouchers for South Africans to gain a recognised industry certification. These certifications will ensure participants are job-ready for emerging technology roles in sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and public services.

This initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader R5.4 billion investment in South Africa, which includes expanding hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure to support the nation’s ambition to become a globally competitive AI economy. By combining digital infrastructure, workforce development, and AI skilling, Microsoft is fostering innovation, economic growth, and job creation.

“Microsoft’s mission remains to empower every person and organisation to achieve more. Our success hinges on how we harness AI and other technologies to amplify human achievement and create positive change for society. AI is not just a tool – it is a catalyst for economic transformation,” says Pathon. “By providing 50 000 South Africans with access to free Microsoft certification vouchers, we are ensuring they have the credentials and expertise to thrive in an AI-driven world.”