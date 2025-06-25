Mobile industry emissions are down, but pace needs to pick up

The mobile industry’s operational emissions fell by 8% between 2019 and 2023, even as mobile connections grew by 9% and data traffic quadrupled, according to the GSMA’s fifth annual Mobile Net Zero report released today.

The findings show the mobile industry has successfully started to decouple emissions from data and connectivity growth – a stark contrast to global emissions, which have increased 4% since 2019.

However, to continue progress and reach net zero by 2050, emissions must fall by 7,5% annually until 2030 – more than twice the average annual rate achieved to date.

Key findings from the report include:

Preliminary 2024 data suggests a further 4,5% drop in emissions – an acceleration on previous years, but still short of the 7,5% annual reduction needed to 2030.

37% of electricity used by operators disclosing to CDP came from renewables in 2023, up from 13% in 2019 – avoiding 16-million tonnes of emissions.

81 mobile operators (covering nearly half of global connections) have set or committed to science-based targets.

The GSMA Climate Action Taskforce now includes 77 operators, covering 80% of mobile connections worldwide.

Europe (-56%), North America (-44%), and Latin America (-36%) lead the way in operational emissions reductions between 2019 and 2023.

New analysis of China shows operational emissions likely fell by 4% in 2024 – the first decline after a 7% rise between 2019–2023 – alongside a more than quadrupling of renewable energy use.

Global, collaborative climate action gathers pace

The acceleration in decarbonisation is driven by operator actions to improve network energy efficiency and transition to clean energy, including solar and battery storage. Many operators are phasing out less efficient legacy networks and reducing their reliance on diesel generators.

Some markets are seeing better renewable electricity access through policy support and market reform, but the GSMA warns that the accelerated reductions needed by 2030 will require greater access across more markets.

Regional momentum is building globally, with Europe and the Americas leading emissions reductions, while Asia and Africa show increasing engagement. China, representing the world’s largest mobile market with more than one billion 5G connections, shows promising progress in 2024.

New analysis indicates China’s operational emissions declined for the first time in 2024, with preliminary data showing a 4% reduction year-on-year driven by a more than quadrupling in renewable energy use by operators. As the industry’s largest single market, China’s progress is instrumental in achieving global net zero targets.

Steven Moore, head of climate action at the GSMA, comments: “Our findings show the mobile industry isn’t greenwashing or greenwishing – it’s green acting. Emissions are trending in the right direction, but the pace of progress must now double.

“This is a global effort, and it’s encouraging to see momentum building across every region – from Latin America to Europe and especially to China.

“But to sustain this progress, we need broader support: better access to renewables, more policy certainty, and stronger collaboration across the ecosystem. Supply chain emissions, which make up most of our industry’s footprint, must also be addressed – and climate transition plans will play an increasingly important role in navigating what comes next.”

Focus on Scope 3 and circularity sharpens

The report emphasises that Scope 3 emissions – mostly from supply chains and manufacturing – account for more than two-thirds of the industry’s total carbon footprint and require attention.

While transparency is improving, Scope 3 emissions remain a blind spot compared with operational emissions (Scopes 1 and 2), making them a critical challenge for operators with science-based targets, which require reductions across full value chain emissions.

Additionally, the report points to growing momentum around circular economy initiatives. Consumer appetite for sustainable devices is rising, with around 90% of users surveyed by GSMA saying they value longevity and repairability, and nearly half considering refurbished for their next phone purchase.

Buying refurbished instead of new can save consumers money and reduce environmental impacts from manufacturing, with refurbished phones generating 80% to 90% fewer emissions than new ones. While new device sales have slowed in recent years, the second-hand device market is growing rapidly, and projected to be worth $150-billion by 2027.

Many leading operators are now developing climate transition plans to assess climate risks and map out credible, long-term strategies toward net zero. These plans are expected to become a key focus of the GSMA’s Climate Action Programme over the coming year.