SAS Hackathon open for registration

While artificial intelligence (AI) remains the hottest area in business and technology, many people and organisations struggle to use it effectively to deliver value.

The fifth annual SAS Hackathon, open for registration now through 31 August 2025, provides a way for people with varying job roles and levels of experience – from data scientists and developers to business analysts and students – to expand their AI skills.

The global SAS Hackathon is a month-long, all-digital event where teams of participants collaborate and compete to solve business and social challenges using the latest AI and advanced analytics.

The actual hacking runs 15 September 2025 through 10 October 2025. All entries will be judged by a panel of AI and analytics experts, and category and industry winners will be announced this fall.

Among the technologies that SAS Hackathon teams can access are:

SAS Viya, SAS’ cloud-native and cloud-agnostic data and AI platform.

SAS’ cloud-native and cloud-agnostic data and AI platform. SAS Viya Workbench , a new cloud-based developer environment for building AI models.

, a new cloud-based developer environment for building AI models. SAS Data Maker, a secure synthetic data generator.

SAS Hackathon team members can be – and often are – located on different continents. SAS experts will lead (and judge) industry-specific tracks for:

Banking

Energy & telecoms

Health care & life sciences

Insurance

Public sector

Retail, consumer goods & manufacturing

IoT (Internet of things) – a cross-industry track

New individual track for students

For the last five years, students have been able to create or join SAS Hackathon teams, working with these teams to choose an industry track, refine a challenge to address, line up data sources and submit project information for judging.

While students can still create or join teams in the industry tracks, this year’s SAS Hackathon offers a new option: Students can register for the Student Individual track using their academic email. Participants in this track will use Cortex, an analytics simulation game developed by SAS with HEC Montréal, Canada’s first business school, to tackle a fundraising challenge.

Student participants will use SAS software and predictive modeling to identify which potential donors to call for maximum profit while minimising costs. SAS will provide the data set and software access while students will build the models, submit their optimised call list and compete on a leaderboard.

“Through the SAS Hackathon, all participants gain valuable hands-on experience, network with AI and analytics practitioners around the world, and work on big and meaningful challenges for their business, university and community,” says Peter Lundqvist, global producer for the SAS Hackathon. “This data and AI experience can boost their portfolios and help them advance in their careers.”