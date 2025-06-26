Beware new Trojan on App Store and Google Play

Kaspersky researchers have discovered a new Trojan spy called SparkKitty which targets smartphones on iOS and Android and sends images from an infected phone and information about the device to the attackers.

This malware was embedded in apps related to crypto and gambling – and in a trojanised TikTok app – and was distributed on App Store and Google Play, as well as on scam websites. Experts suggest that the goal of the attackers is to steal cryptocurrency assets from residents of Southeast Asia and China.

Users in South Africa are also potentially at risk of facing a similar cyberthreat.

Kaspersky has notified Google and Apple about the malicious apps.

Certain technical details suggest that the new malware campaign is linked to the previously discovered SparkCat Trojan – malware (the first of its kind on iOS) with a built-in optical character recognition (OCR) module that allows it to scan image galleries and steal screenshots containing cryptocurrency wallet recovery phrases or passwords. The SparkKitty case is the second time in a year that Kaspersky researchers have found a Trojan stealer on App Store, following SparkCat.

iOS

On App Store, the Trojan pretends to be an app related to cryptocurrencies. On phishing pages mimicking the official iPhone App Store, the malware was distributed under the guise of TikTok and gambling applications.

“One of the vectors for the Trojan’s distribution turned out to be fake websites where the attackers tried to infect the victims’ iPhones,” says Sergey Puzan, a malware expert at Kaspersky. “iOS has several legitimate ways to install programs not from the App Store. In this malicious campaign, the attackers used one of them – special developer tools for distributing corporate business applications. In the infected version of TikTok, during authorisation, the malware, in addition to stealing photos from the smartphone gallery, embedded links to a suspicious store in the person’s profile window. This store only accepts cryptocurrencies, which increases our concerns about it.”

Android

The attackers targeted users both on third-party websites and on Google Play, passing off the malware as various crypto services. For example, one of the infected applications – a messenger called SOEX with a cryptocurrency exchange function – was downloaded from the official store over 10 000 times.

Experts also found APK files of infected apps (these can be installed directly on Android smartphones bypassing official stores) on third-party websites that are likely related to the detected malicious campaign. They are positioned as investment crypto projects. The websites on which these applications were posted were advertised on social networks including YouTube.

“After the apps were installed, they functioned as promised in their description,” says Dmitry Kalinin, a malware expert at Kaspersky. “But at the same time, photos from the smartphone gallery were sent to the attackers. The attackers may later try to find various confidential data in the images, for instance, crypto wallet recovery phrases to access the victims’ assets.

“There are indirect signs that the attackers are interested in people’s digital assets: many of the infected apps were related to crypto, and the trojanised TikTok app also had a built-in store that accepted payment for goods only in crypto.”