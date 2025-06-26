Donors commit to fund Gavi vaccines

World leaders have pledge support for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, with a total of more than $9-billion secured against a targeted $11,9-billion budget for its next five-year strategic period from 2026 to 2030 (Gavi 6.0) at the Global Summit: Health and Prosperity through Immunisation in Brussels.

Additional donor commitments are expected in the coming months.

The Summit also resulted in $4,5-billion in complementary financing unlocked from development finance institutions, up to $200-million in cost savings for Gavi-supported programmes announced by vaccine manufacturers – alongside other innovation and supply commitments that will further boost equitable access to critical vaccines, and a range of private sector partnerships aimed at transforming immunisation systems in lower income countries – including a $40-million anchor commitment towards a new Innovation Scale-Up Fund.

These commitments bring Gavi a major step closer to securing the resources it needs for Gavi 6.0, in which it hopes to protect 500-million children from preventable disease, averting between 8-million and 9-million future deaths, protecting the world from deadly outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, mpox and Ebola through its vaccine stockpiles and unlocking $100-billion in economic benefits for countries.

The Summit, co-hosted by the European Union, Gates Foundation, and Gavi, in partnership with Global Citizen, was attended by representatives of 55 donor and implementing countries – including 10 heads of state and government and 24 ministers – as well as leaders from multilateral institutions, civil society, private sector and vaccine industry.

Co-hosts the European Union and the Gates Foundation made strong commitments, the Gates Foundation announced a commitment of $1,6-billion, the European Commission pledged EUR360-million as part of a total pledge of more than EUR2-billion from Team Europe – collectively the largest donor to Gavi. The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced an extension of its EUR1-billion liquidity facility and Team Europe has already pledged nearly EUR800-million for Gavi’s African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) to support local vaccine manufacturing.

The Summit also saw a record number of new donors step forward to support Gavi’s next strategic cycle. providing critical momentum for Gavi as it continues to mobilise resources in pursuit of its $11,9-billion fundraising target.*

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, says: “Investing in health is investing in our shared future. Our work with Gavi saves lives. For over 20 years, we have stood side by side, with the European Union contributing over EUR3,2-billion to vaccinate more than 1-billion children against deadly diseases. But millions still need this vital protection. Today, Team Europe is pledging more than EUR2-billion. The EU remains committed to this mission so that children across the world are safer, healthier and stronger. This is global solidarity in action.”

Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, comments: “In a constrained budget environment, it’s even more important to focus aid funding on the investments that really work. And Gavi is exactly that. I don’t know of anything with a higher impact per dollar in terms of saving and improving lives. Gavi is one of the best investments I’ve ever made—and one of the best investments countries can make today in the world’s future.”