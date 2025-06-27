Governments drive growth in satellite Internet market

The global satellite Internet market is expected to reach $22,6-billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, growing at a CAGR of 13,9% from 2025 to 2030.

Satellite Internet is a wireless network that provides access to satellite dishes both in space and on earth. It connects people in remote regions worldwide and provides access to a global information network. Satellite Internet is accessed through high-speed network connectivity supplied by Earth-circling satellites. It is faster than a regular Internet connection and distinguishes itself from land-based Internet services such as digital subscriber line (DSL) and cable.

Satellite communication provides a land-based interface for accessing audio, video, and information from anywhere on Earth.

One of the significant advantages of satellite Internet for businesses is the ability to transmit a link at many megabits per second over a remote location. However, a private and secure connection can join many remote locations spread over a wide area. In rural areas, demand for satellite Internet is rising due to the lack of other broadband Internet choices.

Additionally, satellite Internet can provide access to the Web in remote areas where it is challenging to get broadband such as deserts and mountains, which increases the demand for satellite Internet in these areas. Furthermore, Internet users can now get better speed and bandwidth owing to advancements in satellite Internet technology. As a result, these services are quickly adopted in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more, further fueling the market’s expansion.

The rise in government programmes for the uptake of advanced satellite Internet services to develop a digitised economy and to provide enhanced public safety and security drives the market’s growth.

Furthermore, several governments are significantly funding satellite Internet companies to provide broadband services to rural populations across emerging countries, boosting market growth.

Additional highlights from the satellite Internet market report include: