How Intel and HP engineered next-gen AI PCs

AI PCs are a new class of laptops designed to deliver AI-enhanced experiences — from productivity to creativity — that adapt to users’ needs and enhance people’s lives.

For HP’s Intel-based AI PCs, Intel contributed more than just hardware like its Intel Core Ultra processors. It worked closely with HP to co-engineer and optimize hardware platforms for AI workloads.

By fine-tuning performance across the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU) and neural processing unit (NPU), Intel helped HP benchmark and validate real-world use cases, ensuring selected AI applications run efficiently on HP devices.

HP’s latest AI PCs for business users – including the EliteBook X, EliteBook Ultra (announced in January at CES 2025) and EliteBook 8 (unveiled in March at HP Amplify) – are examples of how Intel’s software and platform teams worked closely with HP to optimize performance and AI readiness on Intel Core Ultra-based systems.

“We are delighted by the exceptional results Intel’s Client Software team and HP’s Commercial Personal Systems team achieved for the recent release of Intel Core Ultra 200V series devices,” says Carla Rodriguez, vice-president and GM of the Client Software Ecosystem in the Client Computing Group at Intel.

Together, Intel and HP focused on identifying a set of AI-enhanced applications that could deliver immediate value to end users – from improving productivity to enhancing privacy – and on ensuring those apps were optimised to run locally across HP’s commercial portfolio.

As HP developed early AI PC prototypes, Intel engineers collaborated closely to optimise performance across CPU, GPU and NPU resources. Engineers from both teams focused on delivering tangible improvements that real users would appreciate – from faster app response times to more efficient task handling.

“It’s important for us at HP to demonstrate the real-world value our AI PCs deliver – not just talk about it,” says Paola Mariani, principal product manager of AI PC Software Experiences at HP.

“When we shared our 2025 PC lineup and target personas with Intel, their team immediately partnered with us to identify the most relevant AI software applications. That collaboration helped us validate key use cases and ensure our platform delivers meaningful benefits to customers from day one. We’re grateful for their technical engagement and shared commitment to creating tangible value.”

Getting early access to HP prototypes – nearly eight months ahead of launch – enabled Intel to rigorously test performance across a range of real-world AI workloads.

The goal was to deliver a curated list of AI applications best optimised for Intel-based commercial platforms.

“This use case benchmarking was instrumental in validating the user experience across our new portfolio and demonstrating how AI PCs can enhance workflows from day one,” says Cory McElroy, vice-president of Commercial Product Management at HP. “Intel’s hands-on collaboration provided the technical expertise we needed to quantify the value AI PCs deliver and to craft our go-to-market messaging.”

Intel’s software team identified nine AI-enhanced applications that performed particularly well on HP’s Intel-based PCs – backed by comprehensive lab data showing significant gains versus previous-generation systems.