Vodacom calls for 2026 Early Careers applications

Vodacom is inviting applications for the 2026 intake to its Early Careers programmes, which aim to develop talent in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and offer meaningful employment and education opportunities.

“With digital technology reshaping the world of work, we are investing in the skills and potential of South Africa’s youth to ensure they are equipped to actively contribute to and benefit from the digital economy. We are extremely proud of the impact of our Early Careers programmes in encouraging young people to follow STEM careers while fostering innovation and diversity in our industry,” says Njabulo Mashigo, human resources director at Vodacom South Africa.

Early Careers opportunities include the Discover Graduate Programme, which offers two years of skills training designed to shape future leaders. Upon completion, graduates transition into permanent roles within Vodacom. Last year, 131 Discover Graduates took part in the programme, with 84 of these women.

For those looking to gain valuable work experience, the Vodacom Early Careers Internship Programme provides a paid 12-month fixed-term contract for undergraduate or postgraduate students. Interns work alongside experienced professionals, build their networks, and develop key competencies within a digital techco environment. The programme hosted 564 interns and learners, of whom 72 are youth with disabilities, in the past financial year.

Students can also apply for the Vodacom Early Careers Academic Merit Bursary, which supports full-time first-, second- or third-year students pursuing degrees in STEM fields. The bursary aims to help promising students overcome financial barriers and complete their studies. Since 2014, Vodacom has awarded 1 359 bursaries, with 173 (81 to women) granted in the 2025 financial year.

Increasing gender representation in STEM is an important factor in building an inclusive digital society. Vodacom’s Code Like a Girl initiative targets underprivileged girls to equip them with coding skills, nurture their talent from an early age and enable them to pursue careers in STEM. In South Africa, 3 335 girls participated in Code Like a Girl in the past financial year, bringing the total number of girls trained to 7 119 across Vodacom’s markets.

In addition, Vodacom has recently launched its TechStart programme, which aims to upskill 1-million African youth by 2027. This initiative includes a digital skills hub that offers self-paced online learning, including courses like AWS Educate, which provides individuals with in-demand digital and tech skills and enhances career prospects in Africa’s tech landscape.

“Our Early Careers initiatives reflect Vodacom’s purpose-driven culture to connect everyone to a better future. As Africa and South Africa’s Top Employer, we believe we have a responsibility to invest in the next generation of talent and create opportunities that not only support employment but transform lives,” concludes Mashigo.

Applicants for any of the Early Careers Programmes for 2026 can apply here: https://www.vodacom.com/early-careers.php?cid=SM_5w21D