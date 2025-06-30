Absa partners with Absolute Strategy Research

Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) and Absolute Strategy Research Ltd (ASR) has announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Absa’s global research capabilities and expanding ASR’s reach to key African markets.

Founded in 2006, ASR is consistently ranked as the top independent macroeconomic research provider by Institutional Investor and Extel.

Peter McGahan, CEO of ASR, comments: “We are delighted to partner with Absa to bring our research to a wider audience across Africa. This relationship reflects our shared belief in the importance of objective, high-quality analysis to support our clients’ long-term investment decisions.”

This partnership provides Absa clients across South Africa and Africa with access to ASR’s full suite of research and proprietary content. This includes access to leading analysis in economics, equity and FX strategy, investment strategy, asset allocation, multi-asset views, and climate macro strategy. Clients will also benefit from exclusive webinars, monthly teach-ins, and in-person engagements led by ASR founders and senior analysts, tailored to client-specific themes and priorities.

Quintus Kilbourn, head of equities at Absa CIB, says: “Our strategic partnership with Absolute Strategy Research marks a significant step forward in strengthening Absa CIB’s global research capability. Through this collaboration, we not only enhance the quality of our in-house research product and client conversations but also reinforce Absa’s commitment to providing African institutions and corporates with the same depth of global market intelligence typically reserved for clients of global banks.”

In addition, Absa and ASR will collaborate on several co-branded thought leadership initiatives — including the Annual Absa Investor Survey and integration into ASR’s established Asset Allocation Survey (Africa subset) — providing deeper insights into market sentiment and peer positioning.