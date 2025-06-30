Building trust is key for AI project success

Forty-five percent of leaders in organisations with high AI maturity said their AI initiatives remain in production for three years or more to ensure sustained impact and value, according to a survey by Gartner. This compares to only 20% in low-maturity organisations.

The survey revealed that choosing AI projects based on business value and technical feasibility, along with establishing robust governance structures and engineering practices, ensures the longevity of AI projects in high-maturity organisations.

The survey was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2024 to understand how organizations adopt AI and generative AI (GenAI). A total of 432 respondents from organisations in the US, the UK, France, Germany, India and Japan participated in the survey. Gartner assessed an organisation’s AI maturity with a seven-question survey based on Gartner AI Maturity Model, a structured framework to evaluate and enhance an organisation’s capabilities in leveraging AI. Each area was rated from Level 1 (“planning/beginning”) to Level 5 (“leadership”). High-maturity organisations scored on average 4.2 to 4.5, while low-maturity organisations averaged 1.6 to 2.2.

“Trust is one of the differentiators between success and failure for an AI or GenAI initiative,” says Birgi Tamersoy, senior director analyst at Gartner.

The survey found that in 57% of high-maturity organisations, business units trust and are ready to use new AI solutions compared with only 14% of low-maturity organisations. “Building trust in AI and GenAI solutions fundamentally drives adoption, and since adoption is the first step in generating value, it significantly influences success,” says Tamersoy.

Regardless of AI maturity, data availability and quality are among the top challenges in AI implementation, as identified by 34% of leaders from low-maturity and 29% from high-maturity organisations, respectively.

For high-maturity organisations, 48% of leaders identified security threats as one of their top three implementation barriers, while 37% of leaders in low-maturity organisations said finding the right use case was a top barrier.

The survey also revealed that creating metrics contributes to AI efficacy. High-maturity organizations can deliver high-level impacts on their AI projects over time because they regularly quantify the benefits of their AI initiatives and evaluate the success through multiple metrics. Sixty-three percent of leaders from high-maturity organisations run financial analysis on risk factors, conduct ROI analysis and concretely measure customer impact, which in return help them sustain AI success.

Ninety-one percent of leaders from high-maturity organisations said they have already appointed dedicated AI leaders. As part of their role, AI leaders prioritise fostering AI innovation (65%), delivering AI infrastructure (56%), building AI organisations and teams (50%), and designing AI architecture (48%).

In high-maturity organisations, almost 60% of leaders said they have centralised their AI strategy, governance, data and infrastructure capabilities to increase consistency and efficiency within their organisation.

“This reflects a strategic approach to managing AI resources and initiatives, which requires dedicated AI teams,” says Tamersoy.