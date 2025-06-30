Data wrangling comes of age

The global data wrangling market size is expected to reach $10,31-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 12% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The market’s growth is driven by the increase in data volume and velocity across organisations as well as technical advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in data wrangling.

Additionally, the market is fueled by edge computing solutions development. Growing enterprise regulatory pressure is anticipated to offer significant prospects for the growth of data-wrangling companies.

Data wrangling tools can help organisations transform their raw, unstructured data into clean, structured data that is ready for analysis.

By cleaning and structuring their data using data wrangling tools, organisations can ensure that their big data analytics efforts are successful and deliver meaningful insights.

As a result, the demand for data wrangling solutions has increased significantly in recent years, driven in large part by the growing adoption of big data analytics. Data wrangling tools are essential for organisations looking to make the most of their data and derive insights that can help drive business success.

With the increasing trend of enterprise mobility and BYOD, employees are accessing and using data on their devices. This can increase the risk of data loss or theft if proper data management practices are not in place.

Moreover, organisations are turning to data wrangling solutions to help manage and secure their data to address these concerns. Data wrangling tools can help organisations maintain control over their data, even when accessed and used on personal devices. By using data wrangling solutions, organizations can ensure that their data is properly managed and secured and can be easily accessed and used by decision-makers to drive business success.

The rise of self-service analytics has increased the demand for data wrangling tools that can help non-technical users prepare data for analysis. This has created a significant opportunity for data wrangling vendors to offer easy-to-use tools that empower users to derive insights from data independently without IT support.

In addition, with increased data privacy and security concerns, data governance and compliance have become more important than ever. Data wrangling can help organizations ensure that their data is properly managed and secured, which is critical for meeting regulatory requirements and maintaining customer trust.

Highlights from the data wrangling market report include: