Customer experience BPO to hit $296,29bn

The global customer experience business process outsourcing market size is estimated to reach $296,29-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 12,8% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

CX BPO involves the contracting of customer experience operations and responsibilities of specific business functions to an external service provider.

The rise in demand for CX BPO services can be attributed to benefits such as reduced costs, enhanced service quality, and increased flexibility.

Furthermore, businesses are increasingly focusing on new technologies such as social networking, enhanced cloud computing & security, and process automation to reduce operational costs and improve profitability.

CX BPO services can also improve the efficiency of the services offered by end-user businesses by leveraging the benefits of these emerging technologies, thus, driving the growth of the market.

Customer experience BPO vendors can also utilise voice recognition and chatbots to manage customer service issues swiftly, effectively, and accurately. Customer experience BPO organisations can work more quickly, execute better, and produce top-notch outcomes at a reasonable cost with artificial intelligence (AI).

Consumer journey mapping can also help businesses better identify all the situations and modes of engagement their potential customers go through.

Voice recognition has recently undergone advancements and breakthroughs, enabling BPO firms to cut costs significantly, increase productivity, and improve customer service. Thus, driving the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for CX BPO services is encouraging various market players to expand their service portfolios and customer bases by adopting various business strategies.

Higlights from the customer experience BPO report include: