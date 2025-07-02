Denmark to grant citizens copyright over their own features

As artificial intelligence (AI) makes deepfakes easier to create – and more believable – Denmark plans to give citizens property rights over their own features and voices.

If it’s passed, the law would give people some protection from digital identity theft.

If people find their features or voices have been used in the creation of a deepfake, they would have the right ask for it to be removed from the host platform.

This legislation could be followed by regulations compelling host platforms to comply with deepfake take-down requests.