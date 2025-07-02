Europe faces sharpest rise in mobile data costs

The rise of digital platforms, IoT and smartphones has fueled a sharp increase in mobile data spending. In 2025, end users worldwide are expected to spend $671-billion on mobile data, $30-billion more than last year.

There are big regional differences: while Americans remain the biggest spenders, averaging $430 per user – 2,5-times more than Europeans and five times the global average – Europe is bracing for the most significant cost increase.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the average mobile data cost per user in Europe is expected to jump by 25% and hit over $200 by 2029.

People, businesses, and organizations worldwide spend hundreds of billions of dollars on mobile data each year. Tech innovations like AI and augmented reality and the surge in video streaming, online gaming, and remote work have only boosted market growth, while the rollout of 5G technology, with users consuming more data than ever, helped spending hit all-time highs.

While emerging markets play a huge role in mobile data spending, adding millions of new users each year, the lion’s share of revenue comes from Europe.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, average per capita spending on mobile data in Europe is expected to reach $161 in 2025, three times more than in Asia, double the global average, yet still 2,5-times less than in the US. Also, this represents a significant 35% increase compared to 2020, when Europeans paid $119 on average.

However, Statista’s projections suggest this upward trend is far from over. In fact, Europe faces the biggest cost growth of all major markets, with average spending expected to jump by another 25% and hit over $200 by 2029.

In comparison, the US, home to the world’s biggest mobile data spenders, is expected to see less than half of that increase, with average user costs rising by 11% in this period. Asia and the global market follow closely with projected 12% and 13% cost increases by 2029, respectively.

With mobile data costs projected to rise by 25% and the number of mobile broadband connections rising from 910-million to 970-million over the next four years, Europe’s mobile data revenue will increase significantly. In 2025, the European market is expected to gross over $136-billion in revenue, nearly $8 billion more than last year and almost 35% more than just five years ago.

This figure is projected to climb by another $30-billion by 2029, reaching over $168-billion. For the first time, this increase would place Europe ahead of the US in mobile data revenue, with a $2-billion lead.