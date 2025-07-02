Remote work drives up workplace isolation

For many of us, work involves a sea of video calls, shared docs and emoji reactions. It’s efficient but also strangely quiet. The rise of remote and hybrid work has brought flexibility, but it’s also ushered in a quieter threat: workplace isolation.

In South Africa, nearly one in five employees report feeling lonely at work. Globally, workplace loneliness has climbed by 25% since 2020, according to McKinsey. Gallup data shows that disengaged employees, often the ones feeling most disconnected, cost companies up to 18% in lost productivity and more than $8 trillion globally.

Locally, mental wellness platforms are also reporting a spike in anxiety and burnout, particularly among younger and hybrid-working employees.

The causes are complex but clear. Remote work models, while convenient, can sometimes strip away the everyday micro-interactions that build trust and belonging. Those five-minute chats before a meeting or shared laughs over coffee add up to a company culture that can be hard to replace online. Layer on digital fatigue, relentless notifications and the pressure to always appear “on,” and it’s no wonder many employees feel adrift in a hyper-connected world.

But here’s the business case for fixing it: teams that feel connected are 23% more productive; 21% more profitable; and far more likely to retain their talent. As artificial intelligence reshapes how we work, human collaboration remains our most powerful tool.

AI can analyse data, generate content and automate tasks but it can’t replicate human creativity, empathy or culture.

This doesn’t mean we need to go back to the old ways of full-time office life. The goal isn’t to rewind, it’s to redesign. Flexibility and connection can co-exist, but only if we’re intentional about building the structures that support both.

“At YuLife, we’ve seen how investing in connection, whether through wellness platforms, shared purpose, or real-time support, can transform how people engage with their work and with each other. It’s not just about perks or policies but about creating the kind of environment where people feel valued and seen,” says Jaco Oosthuizen, MD of YuLife.

“To build a workplace that drives both innovation and wellbeing, companies must act with intention,” he adds.