Satellite tech to track unregistered rooftop solar

Even professionally fitted, well-maintained, and technically sound private solar installations may soon be disconnected or heavily fined by municipalities or utility provider Eskom if the correct paperwork is not in order, warns a solar expert.

“Eskom and government are tightening the enforcement of regulations on rooftop solar, after recently confirming that satellite technology will be used to identify unregistered Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) systems as part of a national compliance sweep that could result in thousands of fines being issued across the country,” explains Rein Snoeck Henkemans, CEO of Alumo Energy.

“This is a good sign. This move indicates that we’re over the hump and steadily moving from a power-availability crisis toward a more stable system powered by solar panels and battery backup systems, as government feels comfortable enough with the industry’s stability to exact certain regulatory measures. But consumers, especially those who rushed to install solar systems during load-shedding, must now ensure their registrations are in order or risk facing significant penalties.”

To ease the blow and manage the surge in household solar without compromising safety or grid stability, Eskom has waived all SSEG registration fees until the end of March 2026, and with smart meter upgrades required at the consumer’s cost, depending on system size and installation requirements.

To give homeowners and business owners peace of mind, streamline the process, and help determine whether they need to register within the next year, Alumo Energy further outlines three practical checks every property owner should complete before or soon after commissioning a solar system:

Confirm SSEG registration status

South Africa’s regulations draw a clear line between backup generators that operate independently or never interact with the grid, and embedded generators that do interact with it. Any generator under 100 kW that is wired to Eskom or municipal infrastructure must be registered with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). Systems exceeding 100 kW usually require a full licence unless specifically exempted.

“A declaration that your inverter runs in total isolation won’t hold up if an audit shows you export a few stray kilowatts during the day,” Henkemans explains. “Grid-tied software must be locked, and the installer must programme a zero-export cap if the homeowner is not licenced to push power back. Failure to do so could see Eskom levy use-of-system charges retroactively or cut the feed entirely.

“Since registration fees are currently suspended, there is little advantage in delaying. NERSA still requires a professional engineer’s sign-off, but that cost is insignificant next to a forced shutdown or damaged inverter if a disconnection goes wrong.”

Insist on a Certificate of Compliance (CoC)

A solar CoC is the only document that proves an installation meets South African National Standards (SANS) 10142-1 electrical codes and Occupational Health and Safety Act standards. No CoC means no legal grid connection and, crucially, no insurance payout if lightning destroys a pricey battery bank, for instance.

The certificate also travels with the property. Estate agents now treat an up-to-date solar CoC as non-negotiable, much like rates and taxes clearance or electrical fencing certificates. Moreover, banks may refuse to finance a transfer until the paperwork is in hand.

Inspect installer credentials

According to South African regulations, only electrical contractors registered with the Department of Employment and Labour are authorised to install solar systems. Furthermore, membership with the Electrical Contractors Association of South Africa (ECASA), although not mandatory, offers an additional layer of oversight, as ECASA can verify that licences and public-liability policies are up to date.

“Best practice is to ask to see the contractor’s registration card, then phone the nearest ECA or Department of Labour office to confirm its validity. A five-minute call can save you a substantial rewiring bill when your municipality demands recertification.”

Alumo Energy’s engineers sometimes encounter installations where DC isolators are mounted in direct sun, cable gauges fall short of SANS 10142-1 requirements, or earthing is absent altogether. These issues might arise if inspections are lax or certifications are bypassed, possibly by unregistered installers, or because the contractor opted for cheaper alternatives to reduce expenses. This may also impact registration and result in regulatory penalties if the system fails to meet the minimum requirements.

Henkemans warns, “A common challenge in the solar industry is what we call ‘bakkie-brigade’ installers who often lack the proper qualifications and accreditation, and who tend to cut corners or simply make mistakes due to inexperience. Luckily, they are not the norm industry-wide, and more credible installers like Alumo Energy are easy to find.

“Ultimately, it falls on customers’ shoulders to choose an installer who will provide a quality service, post-installation support, and ensure proper registration with the relevant municipality or Eskom itself. This will save homeowners from expensive future repairs, replacements, and fines,” he concludes.